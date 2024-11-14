Fundraising Regulator appoints four new committee members

The new committee members replace long-serving members who have come to the end of their terms of appointment.

Standards Committee

Joining the Fundraising Regulator’s Standards Committee are Jen Suter, Head of Direct Engagement at Save the Children UK, and Adrian Williams, who is Fundraising Compliance Manager at Versus Arthritis.

In their roles on the Standards Committee, Suter and Williams will help oversee the development of the Code of Fundraising Practice, in consultation with those who fundraise and the public. They will help the Fundraising Regulator to ensure it continues to reflect current fundraising practices, changes to relevant legislation and the expectations of the public.

Adrian Williams Jen Suter

Suter has served on the Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s Public Fundraising Strategy Group and been Vice-chair of the F2F Alliance. She has previously held senior roles at a fundraising agency working on behalf of British Red Cross, Barnardo’s, SOS Children’s Villages, Action Aid, Plan International, OXFAM and UNICEF.

Williams has also held senior roles at Alzheimer’s Society, Macmillan Cancer Support, National Blind Children’s Society and Action Aid, and volunteers with the Chartered Institute of Fundraising Southwest Executive Committee.

Complaints & Investigation Committee

Lifelong fundraiser Valerie Morton and Damian Chapman, who recently joined the Money Advice Trust as the Director of Income Generation, have been appointed to the Complaints and Investigations Committee.

Morton has held senior positions in charities including at RNIB, Outward Bound, and NSPCC. In her role as a fundraising and management consultant, her clients span the whole spectrum from some of the largest charities to small local causes. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising and Chairs their Nominations and Elections Committee. Morton is also a trustee of the NHS Confederation and a small grant-making trust.

Valerie Morton Damian Chapman

Chapman previously spent five years at the Charity for Civil Servants as Director of Fundraising and Communications, and has held positions at The Resource Alliance, Police Care UK, City Gateway, The Postal Museum and Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. He was also recently been appointed to the board of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising.

In their roles on the Complaints and Investigations Committee, alongside other members, Morton and Chapman will be responsible for overall casework performance of the regulator. They will also help determine the outcome of individual cases and undertake thematic reviews of casework.

Lord Toby Harris, the Chair of the Fundraising Regulator, said:

“I’m delighted to announce the appointment of four new committee members to join the Fundraising Regulator’s Standards Committee and Complaints and Investigations Committee. “We rely on the voices of fundraisers on our committees to guide our board on decisions and strategy. Each of our newly appointed members brings an extensive and diverse knowledge and experience in charitable fundraising, which will be an invaluable contribution to the future success of our committees. I shall look forward to working with all our new committee members in their respective roles.”