The Wombles launch charity to inspire community action on the environment

The Wombles brand is today launching a charity to inspire people to come together to improve their local environment.

The Wombles Community Charity is calling for community groups to join its #WomblesWanted campaign as it seeks to create the country’s largest grassroots environmental movement with Official Wombles Groups in every town, village, city and school.

The #WomblesWanted campaign is designed to encourage people to join an existing Official Wombles Group, or to create their own group to do good for their local area. This could include anything from litter picking in the local park and visiting recycling centres, working to reduce water pollution, planting trees, shrubs and wildflowers, to encouraging wildlife, or committing to shopping more sustainably.

Advertisement

Over 60 local organisations, recruited as part of a pilot programme, have already registered as Official Womble Groups, involving more than 17,500 dedicated volunteers. The charity expects that hundreds of additional groups will be formed following the #WomblesWanted campaign. As well as community groups, The Wombles intends to engage with schools and educational institutions to further proliferate their work and messaging into the future.

Communities that are interested in joining or forming a group can visit thewomblescommunity.com. Only officially registered groups are allowed to use the word ‘Wombles’ in their group name. Registration is free.

Great Uncle Bulgaria, The Head of The Wombles, said:

“We Wombles have been doing our bit for the environment for over 50 years, but it is now the turn of humans! We want everyone to become Wombles in their communities. Whether your Wombles group is made up of two people or 200 people, every activity counts to make the community a better place. We can all make a difference to our local environment. We urge you, if you believe in keeping our community green and making a difference. Together, we can make small changes that have a big impact—tidying up, recycling, and bringing people together to build a cleaner, kinder world. So get your friends, families and neighbours together and be part of something wonderful.”