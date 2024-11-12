Applications for Big Give’s second Arts for Impact match funding campaign now open

The second Arts for Impact campaign has a target of raising £3mn for participants, and is open to charities with arts and culture as their core mission that are looking for funds to support transformational impact for the people engaging with them.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday 18 December, and the campaign takes place next year, from 18 to 25 March.

Last year’s inaugural campaign raised £2.85 million for 238 arts charities across the UK, and received 12,386 public donations. By leveraging match funding, the campaign doubles the impact of public donations.

Arts for Impact is being run in partnership with New Philanthropy for Arts & Culture (NPAC), part of the not-for-profit organisation, Figurative. NPAC is supporting the co-design of the programme and providing training to participating charities, along with sector-wide advocacy.

Alex Day, Managing Director for Big Give, said:

“Last year’s campaign was a resounding success and we are looking to build on that momentum with this campaign. With arts charities facing unprecedented challenges, there has never been a more critical time to show support. Arts and culture play a crucial role in communities, from improving mental health to enhancing social skills. I urge arts and culture charities across the UK to apply and make the most of this fantastic opportunity.”

Feeding back on last year’s campaign, participant Sunderland Culture said:

“It is quite astonishing that in one week, we raised £28,946. It is the breadth and depth of generosity that is humbling – we saw over 220 individual donations… a substantial proportion of the funds raised came from new donors. “We didn’t have a track record in individual giving beyond visitor and ticket top-up donations, and no corporate giving. We have seen both in the donors to our campaign through working networks, connections and audiences. I do believe that the match funding via Big Give was key to galvanising people’s support and helped us test the response to an appeal.”



