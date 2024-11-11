Morrisons celebrates raising over £10.7mn for Together for Short Lives, plus more partnership news

A round up of corporate support for good causes around the UK, including the overall total raised by Morrisons for Together for Short Lives during their partnership, innocent drinks and Co-op’s support for Alexandra Rose Charity, an opportunity to become TalkTalk’s new charity partner, and more.

Morrisons partnership raised £10,722,514 for Together for Short Lives

Broadcaster and author Holly Willoughby, Patron of Together for Short Lives, revealed this month that Morrisons raised a total of £10,722,514 for the charity during their partnership, which started in February 2022, and came to a close on 28 October.

Colleagues at Morrisons stores across the UK raised funds through in-store fundraisers, marathons, treks, skydives and more. Together for Short Lives also benefited from Morrisons’ in-store promotional event, Every Pack Gives Back, and a number of charity products such as a branded bear, a tote bag and pin badges.

Advertisement

Thanks to the Morrisons partnership, Together for Short Lives has raised £6.5 million for children’s hospices, which could provide 215,685 hours of care; created memories through events and activities for 6,223 family members; enabled 30 hospices to complete renovations, build new facilities and purchase new equipment; reached 1,415 new families through community outreach work; and provided 756 of families with emergency support, including cost-of-living support grants, crisis pantry Morrisons food deliveries, and bereavement grants to fund funeral costs.

May, whose family have benefitted from a respite break

Scottish holiday park group donates respite breaks to military families in need

Largo Leisure Holidays, who own six holiday parks in Scotland, have donated 28 holidays this year as part of their ongoing partnership with charity Give us Time which support UK military families facing difficulties.

The respite breaks, provided by Largo Leisure, help UK military families struggling with daily life due to bereavement, physical or mental injuries, financial need, or having been separated for long periods of time due to deployment, or a combination of the above.

Octopus Group partners with Fields in Trust to support park & green space protection

Octopus Group has announced a three-year partnership with Fields in Trust. The partnership will enable Fields in Trust to further scale its activities, ensuring everyone across the country has access to quality green space.

Every three years, Octopus Group selects two charities for a unique three-year partnership that thinks differently about the ways corporates can work with charities to accelerate positive impact. As the new environmental charity partner, Fields in Trust willreceive an unrestricted grant each year to help bolster its mission. The partnership will also provide the charity with ongoing guidance and support from across the talent pool at Octopus. This includes access to volunteer resources and skills from employees across diverse departments.

Partington’s CEOs Robert Kearsley and Andrea Challis with the new Cuddle Bed purchased for the hospice

Partington’s buy Cuddle Bed for Trinity Hospice

Partington’s Holiday Parks have funded a brand-new bed for the In-patient Unit at Trinity Hospice. The new state of the art bed is nearly double the width of a standard hospital bed, allowing loved ones to share a cuddle during their final hours together.

Partington’s holds annual fundraisers at all three of its local Holiday Parks, and support both Trinity Hospice and Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Shelter launches online mould advice thanks to HG donation

People living with damp and mould in their homes will have access to a new suite of online advice from Shelter, funded by specialist cleaning company HG.

In a campaign called ‘Together for safer and healthier homes’, HG raised £135,000 from sales of its mould remover products last winter, which has funded the development of the digital content to ensure those living in unsafe conditions have a place to turn for trusted, expert advice on damp and mould. This includes help with identifying, reducing and preventing damp and mould problems, distinguishing between tenant and landlord responsibilities, and what to do if a landlord doesn’t take action.

innocent drinks and Co-op team up to donate fruit & veg to Alexandra Rose Charity

innocent is launching its partnership with Alexandra Rose Charity by teaming up with Co-op, to help donate a portion of fruit & veg for every smoothie bought in stores. The charity helps families in need to buy and eat more fresh fruit & veg. Until 19 November 2024, innocent will donate the cost of a portion of fruit and veg (£0.24) to the Alexandra Rose Charity for every “Mango & Passionfruit” and “Strawberry & Banana” smoothie sold in UK Co-op stores.

innocent’s partnership with Alexandra Rose Charity will see a total of 520,000 portions of fruit and veg donated by the end of the year through the charity’s Rose Vouchers for Fruit & Veg Project. Rose Vouchers are given out to families every week, helping them to afford fresh fruit and veg from local markets for them and their children.

Olympias Music Foundation, a music charity based in Manchester that previously received support from TalkTalk

TalkTalk launches search for Charity of the Year

TalkTalk is seeking a Charity of the Year for 2025 with the hope of raising £10,000 in funding – plus volunteering support. Applications for this, its first Charity of the Year partnership, are now open. It is seeking an impactful charity, ideally with a connection to the North West, to partner with for the upcoming year.

TalkTalk colleagues will launch a series of fundraising events and provide volunteering support through the connectivity provider’s Give Something Back programme, which enables employees to dedicate three working days per year to charitable activities. TalkTalk will also help to raise awareness about the charity and its mission through the partnership. Eligible charities can apply by completing a short application form on TalkTalk’s website here and return it by email to CO**@ta*********.com with the subject line “Charity of the Year application” by 5pm on 5 December.

Tour de Law charity cycle race raises over £165k for Breast Cancer Now

On 9 and 10 October, barristers’ chambers and law firms across the country participated in this year’s Tour de Law fundraising event, raising over £165,000 for research and support charity Breast Cancer Now.

Participants cycled 12,618 kilometres, with winners Latham & Watkins alone achieving the feat of cycling 868.19 kilometres. As well as achieving the ‘Go the Distance’ Award, Latham & Watkins also raised a total of £18,842, with the combined results affirming them as Tour de Law 2024 champions. Kirkland & Ellis raised £58,778 – the most a Tour de Law team has ever raised since its inception in 2012, achieving a ‘Star Fundraising’ Award.

Forvis Mazars in the UK enters third year of partnership with IntoUniversity

The partnership with IntoUniversity aims to increase access to education and promote social mobility. So far, Forvis Mazars team members have given hands-on support through volunteering, sharing their professional skills and personal experiences with 829 students (aged 12 -19) over two years. Volunteering initiatives included dynamic business simulations, career workshops, a hackathon and a Dragon’s Den challenge. The aim is to inspire and empower participants to expand their aspirations for future higher education.

Team members have also acted as mentors to guide Year 13 students through their transition to university, in a programme that spans 18 months, beginning with the university application process and running through to the end of the first university term. To further support this partnership, the Mazars Charitable Trust has funded support for a further 491 students across the UK to date by donating £60,000 and a further £40,000 pledged for Year 3. This funding has enabled IntoUniversity to deliver a series of immersive workshops aimed at supporting aspiration, educational attainment, and skills development.