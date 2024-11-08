Save the Children UK appoints Moazzam Malik as CEO, plus more mover news

Moazzam Malik joins Save the Children UK in January. More on this appointment and other sector mover news below.

Save the Children UK announces new CEO

Moazzam Malik, a former senior civil servant and diplomat, has been appointed Chief Executive of Save the Children UK, starting in January. Malik served as UK Ambassador to Indonesia for five years and as Director General, first at the Department for International Development (DfID) and then at the merged Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

At DfID, Malik led initiatives to improve children’s prospects through education and health. At the FCDO, he led the UK’s embassy network and diplomatic engagement across Africa; and held global responsibilities for international finance, conflict and stabilisation, open societies and human rights. For the last two years, he has been Managing Director at the World Resources Institute, working on global climate change and development, and leading a programme of organisational change. Gemma Sherrington, Executive Director of Fundraising and Marketing, has served as interim CEO since February.

UKCF announces appointment of new CEO

UK Community Foundations (UKCF) has announced the appointment of Emma de Closset as its new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment was unveiled during the UKCF’s in-person conference. de Closset will assume her role in January 2025, succeeding interim Co-CEOs Ben Robinson and Kaveed Ali, who have led the organisation for the past five months.

de Closset brings a wealth of experience from the private, public and voluntary sectors. She began her career as a management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group in NYC, working with a range of Fortune 500 companies on strategy and implementation. de Closset moved back into the UK in 2014 as Director of Strategy for National Citizen Service, working with hundreds of partners around the country to engage young people in their communities and provide life skills. Since then, she has held a range of senior roles in central government, including Chief Operating Officer for the UK’s G7 Presidency (2021) and Prime Minister’s Deputy Representative for the first global AI Safety Summit (2023).

Stacey-Leigh Dolan

Vagina Museum appoints new senior leadership team

The Vagina Museum has appointed National Football Museum Head of Programmes Stacey-Leigh Dolan as its Chair of Trustees. With over 18 years of experience in strategic management, community engagement, and cultural programming, Dolan is a proven leader in driving impactful, inclusive initiatives. Her career spans roles such as Programme Manager at Drive Forward Foundation and CEO & Founder of BreakAway, a social enterprise focused on offender rehabilitation. She rose to Interim Head of Learning at London Transport Museum and has recently taken the National Football Museum role.

In addition, the Vagina Museum has appointed Zoe Williams as Director. Williams has served as Head of Communications and Fundraising at the Museum since 2019, and as Interim Director since May 2024, following founder Florence Schechter stepping down from the role.

L-R: Bill Long, Jonathan Ager, Pam Withrington, and Andy Tunningley

EHAAT Fundraising & Marketing Director retires after two decades at the charity

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) has announced the retirement of Pam Withrington, Fundraising & Marketing Director, after nearly two decades of service.

Withrington has played an instrumental role in EHAAT’s evolution, helping to shape the charity from a small local organisation into the service it is today. The recruitment process for a new Fundraising & Marketing Director is underway.

Sense appoints new Chair of Trustees

Sense’s newly appointed Chair of Trustees is Mark Cammies, who has been a trustee for the charity since 2019. He takes over from Justin Molloy who is Professor of Biophysics at Warwick University and a visiting scientist at the Francis Crick Institute in London. Molloy steps down from Sense’s board after ten years, seven of which he served as Chair.

Cammies has more than 35 years’ experience in property, portfolio management and development arenas and has held board and executive senior positions with a number of industry-leading retailers. He will take over the role from 12 December.