Poppy-themed beer glasses & more – fundraising support for 2024’s Poppy Appeal Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal collecting box. Photo: Howard Lake

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday and Remembrance Day, 11 November, here’s a round up of Poppy Appeal-related fundraising activity and other support.

1,175 UK pubs sell limited edition glasses for Poppy Appeal

Marston’s and The Royal British Legion have partnered to create poppy-themed glasses to raise funds for veterans during this year’s Poppy Appeal. Pint and half-pint glasses have been available to purchase from 1,175 Marston’s pubs across the UK. Pint glasses cost £2.50 and half pint glasses cost £2, with 100% of the profits going to The Royal British Legion. Glasses have been available to purchase empty, as well as with drinks to be enjoyed in pubs, before taking them home.

The poppy glasses are one part of Marston’s month to remember, with pubs running awareness and fundraising events up and down the country, including everything from community breakfasts, to live music, to remember veterans past and present. Traditional, pin-on poppies are also available to purchase.

We're pleased to confirm that we will be running our annual poppy shirt auction again!



Profits will be shared between the Aldershot Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and the Shots Foundation's work with the military and Veterans Xmas Lunch.



— Aldershot Town FC (@OfficialShots) November 7, 2024

Aldershot Town FC’s annual poppy shirt auction back for 2024

Aldershot Town FC is running annual poppy shirt auction again for the 24/25 season. The profits will be shared between the Aldershot Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and the Shots Foundation’s work with the military and Veterans Christmas Lunch.

The poppy shirt auction provides an opportunity to bid for a favourite players’ shirt that has been match-worn – or match-issued – for the club’s Vanarama National League fixture against Wealdstone. The minimum price for bids will be £60. The auction opens on Monday 11 November with a list of the players available, and closes at 2:30pm on Friday 22 November.

Standard Bearer beer supports Royal British Legion

Macclesfield brewery Wincle Beer Co has brewed charity beer Standard Bearer for the sixth time, supporting the Royal British Legion.

Brewed and sold in the run up to Remembrance Day., Standard Bearer is a 4.0% beer. described as a ‘Remembrance Ale’. £10 from each cask sold is donated to the Royal British Legion.

Chocolate Poppy buttons donate a percentage of profits

Military Chef is selling handmade chocolate Poppy buttons with 15% of profits going to this year’s Poppy Appeal.

The Poppy buttons are available in bags, which each contain 30-35 of the white chocolate buttons, which each have a poppy on them.

Limited tickets left for Poppy Dance!



8th Nov 2024

7PM-Midnight

Royal British Legion, Dawley



£12 ticket includes buffet, drink & live music by Caseys' Donnington



All proceeds to Poppy Legion & Dawley Poppy Appeal



— Great Dawley Town Council (@GreatDawley) November 6, 2024

Poppy Dance to donate proceeds

Great Dawley Town Council is holding a Poppy Dance this evening. Tickets are £12 per person and include a buffet, a welcome drink, and live entertainment, with all proceeds supporting the Royal British Legion Dawley and the Poppy Appeal.

Show your support to the Poppy Legion with the Official Blackpool FC Poppy Badge with all proceeds going to the Poppy Appeal.



— Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) October 30, 2024

As well as the usual poppy pins, there are some special ones on offer. Blackpool FC is selling an Official Blackpool FC Poppy Badge with all proceeds going to the Poppy Appeal.

Cadent teams up with Royal British Legion to support Armed Forces community

Ahead of Armistice Day on Monday 11 November, gas distribution network Cadent has announced a new partnership with The Royal British Legion under the Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide Allowance (VCMA) initiative.

Through a £950,000 grant Cadent will assist The Royal British Legion (RBL) in supporting members of the Armed Forces community to keep safe and warm, particularly those struggling during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The partnership between Cadent and RBL will focus on supporting the charity’s Benefits, Debt & Money Advice service. The advisors help veterans and their families access the benefits they deserve, deal with unmanageable debt and build financial resilience for the future. Cadent will also raise Carbon Monoxide and Priority Services Register awareness to help these groups feel safe and secure in their home, with energy efficiency tips helping to lower consumption and therefore bills.