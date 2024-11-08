ICO issues advice on using AI tools to help with recruitment

The Information Commissioner’s Office has shared key questions organisations should ask when taking on AI tools to help with recruitment.

The ICO says that while AI tools can be useful in helping to source potential candidates, summarise CVs and score applicants, if not used lawfully, they may mean jobseekers could be unfairly excluded from roles or have their privacy compromised.

A recent ICO audit of and developers of AI tools for the recruitment industry uncovered ‘considerable’ areas for improvement, such as ensuring personal information is processed fairly and kept to a minimum, and clearly explaining to candidates how their information will be used by the AI tool. Its audit outcomes report summarises the key findings from the audits, as well as practical recommendations for recruiters wishing to use these tools.

Ian Hulme, ICO Director of Assurance, said:

“AI can bring real benefits to the hiring process, but it also introduces new risks that may cause harm to jobseekers if it is not used lawfully and fairly. Organisations considering buying AI tools to help with their recruitment process must ask key data protection questions to providers and seek clear assurances of their compliance with the law.”

Key questions to ask before taking on an AI tool for recruitment

1) Have you completed a DPIA?

2) What is your lawful basis for processing personal information?

3) Have you documented responsibilities and set clear processing instructions?

4) Have you checked the provider has mitigated bias?

5) Is the AI tool being used transparently?

6) How will you limit unnecessary processing?

More detail on these can be found here.

The ICO will be holding a webinar on Wednesday 22 January on the findings and how they can be applied.