Call issued for IFC 2025 masterclass speakers IFC. Photography by Chris Cooper/ ShotAway/ www.ShotAway.com/ #shotawaydotcom

The Resource Alliance has issued a call for proposals for masterclasses at next year’s International Fundraising Congress.

IFC 2025 will take place in Noordwijkerhout in the Netherlands next 14-17 October, once again presented in a hybrid format.

Masterclasses at IFC are intensive, expert-led, small group sessions held ahead of the main conference programme. They offer participants a deep exploration of topics and trends impacting the sector, selected in response to changing needs. Examples include: localised and community-led fundraising, the changing face of international aid, purpose-led work, innovative financing models, collaboration and communication, and AI and tech trends.

Advertisement

Ruby Chadwick, Director of Programmes at the Resource Alliance said:

“As always, masterclasses at IFC 2025 will cover a range of key areas for participants from across the nonprofit and social impact sector. The rise of right-wing governments across the world and the result of the US elections will have wide-ranging impacts on our work and on our fundraising. “It is critical that those of us working to protect human rights, prevent climate change, and build a better world for us all are equipped to do so and supported to build an interconnected network of change. We are looking to hear from a diverse group of thought leaders and industry experts working in different contexts globally to share their insight, knowledge, and skills with next year’s delegates.”

Submissions close on 6 January 2025.