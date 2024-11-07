8 in 10 trustees would recommend the role to others

At a time when 4 in 5 charities in England and Wales have at least one trustee vacancy, new research from the Charity Commission and Pro Bono Economics shows that current trustees would highly recommend the role to others.

8 in 10 trustees say they are likely or very likely to recommend the role according to early findings from in-depth research into trusteeship, conducted as part of a collaborative project between the regulator and PBE. The research aims to better understand who trustees are and what skills they bring to the role.

Research participants also reported that:

One of the major benefits of their roles in a charity is that it allows them to use existing skills in a new context (66%)

Trusteeship helps them more connected to their local community or to a movement that’s important to them (65%)

Only 2% of those asked say that trusteeship offers no benefit to them and less than 1% would not recommend taking on a trusteeship to others

The full data set with analysis is expected to be published early in 2025, with these early findings coinciding with Trustees’ Week (4-8 November).

Speaking at a Trustees’ Week event yesterday, organised by BDO, Charity Commission Chief Executive David Holdsworth said:

“Trustees are a driving force in charities whose work is often unseen, taking place behind-the-scenes of charities’ front-line work. Trustees’ Week gives us a welcome opportunity, once a year, to bring their work into the limelight, to celebrate and thank trustees for the contribution they make, and support and encourage more people to step up and take on the rewarding role. “These early findings offer us some confidence that while trusteeship is no doubt demanding and can be challenging, most of those who serve as trustees do so, at least in part, because they too benefit. To all who are not already trustees – please consider volunteering today.”

Matt Whittaker, CEO of Pro Bono Economics, said:

“Trusteeship isn’t just about giving back; it’s about gaining, too. This early snippet from PBE’s research reaffirms that being a trustee not only connects people to causes and communities they care deeply about, but people feel that it also sharpens their skills. That 80% of trustees recommend the role speaks volumes. We’re looking forward to releasing the full data set and analysis soon.”

Advice from a trustee

BBC broadcaster Reeta Chakrabarti, a trustee of two charities, gave advice to prospective trustees:

“Think about your own interests and values, and make sure that they align with those of the charity. Be aware that being a trustee is a legal responsibility and that you need to commit time to the job. But also remember that it is hugely rewarding. “Being a trustee gives me an insight into worlds that I am fascinated by, and gives me an opportunity to learn more about them and also to influence – to a certain degree – the direction the charity takes.”