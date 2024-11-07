2025 National Fundraising Awards now open for nominations

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has opened nominations for the 2025 National Fundraising Awards, with 12 categories, and free entry.



Nominations close at 23.59 on Wednesday 22 January and charities of all sizes in the UK can enter.

Next year’s categories are:

Fundraiser of the Year

Young Fundraiser of the Year (aged 15 or under)

Fundraising Charity of the Year

Fundraising Innovation Award

Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year

Outstanding Contribution to Fundraising

Fundraising Campaign of the Year

Best Supplier to the Fundraising Sector of the Year

Legacy Campaign of the Year

Charity-Business Relationship of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

Thriving at Work

Winners will be announced at a celebration event in June 2025.

2024’s awards saw the winning fundraisers, charities and organisations announced at the ceremony on 3 July, during Fundraising Convention, hosted by comedian Paul Sinha. Winners included Islamic Relief UK for Fundraising Campaign of the Year, Citizens Advice for Fundraising Charity of the Year, and Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital Charity’s Dragon Boat Race for Fundraising Event of the Year.



