2025 National Fundraising Awards now open for nominations
The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has opened nominations for the 2025 National Fundraising Awards, with 12 categories, and free entry.
Nominations close at 23.59 on Wednesday 22 January and charities of all sizes in the UK can enter.
Next year’s categories are:
- Fundraiser of the Year
- Young Fundraiser of the Year (aged 15 or under)
- Fundraising Charity of the Year
- Fundraising Innovation Award
- Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year
- Outstanding Contribution to Fundraising
- Fundraising Campaign of the Year
- Best Supplier to the Fundraising Sector of the Year
- Legacy Campaign of the Year
- Charity-Business Relationship of the Year
- Newcomer of the Year
- Thriving at Work
Winners will be announced at a celebration event in June 2025.
2024’s awards saw the winning fundraisers, charities and organisations announced at the ceremony on 3 July, during Fundraising Convention, hosted by comedian Paul Sinha. Winners included Islamic Relief UK for Fundraising Campaign of the Year, Citizens Advice for Fundraising Charity of the Year, and Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital Charity’s Dragon Boat Race for Fundraising Event of the Year.