2025 National Fundraising Awards now open for nominations

Melanie May

Melanie May | 7 November 2024 | News

CIOF National Fundraising Awards 2024 - the words against a pink green and blue background.

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has opened nominations for the 2025 National Fundraising Awards, with 12 categories, and free entry.
 
Nominations close at 23.59 on Wednesday 22 January and charities of all sizes in the UK can enter.

Next year’s categories are:

Winners will be announced at a celebration event in June 2025.

2024’s awards saw the winning fundraisers, charities and organisations announced at the ceremony on 3 July, during Fundraising Convention, hosted by comedian Paul Sinha. Winners included Islamic Relief UK for Fundraising Campaign of the Year, Citizens Advice for Fundraising Charity of the Year, and Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital Charity’s Dragon Boat Race for Fundraising Event of the Year.


Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

