Applications open for 2025’s Big Give Green Match Fund, plus more funding news

Funding news from a range of organisations including Big Give, Crowdfunder, and British Gas, offering support for environmental causes, community-driven projects, British Gas customers with credit and pre-payment meter accounts, and more.

Applications now open for Big Give Green Match Fund 2025

Big Give is calling for charities to join its 2025 Green Match Fund. The week-long campaign, running from 22 to 29 April 2025, is timed to coincide with World Earth Day.

Public donations made during the campaign will be matched by Big Give’s match funding ‘champions,’ including prominent companies, philanthropists, and foundations committed to environmental causes. Applications for charities are now open until Friday 17 January 2025.

Since its launch in 2021, the Green Match Fund has raised over £15 million for hundreds of environmental charities, growing by roughly 50% year-on-year. In 2024, the campaign saw 29,550 public donations, raising £6.3 million for 247 participating charities, including The Wildlife Trusts, which raised £243,346; Rewilding Britain, which raised £217,370; and Friends of the Earth Charitable Trust, which secured £200,215.

Crowdfunder UK launches foundation

Crowdfunder UK has announced the official launch of the Crowdfunder Foundation, aimed at helping philanthropists, high-net-worth individuals, and trusts and foundations maximise their charitable contributions through crowdfunding.

The Crowdfunder Foundation supports community-driven projects through matched crowdfunding, focusing on social, environmental, and community initiatives. Its mission is to help turn ideas into reality by partnering with philanthropists, trusts, and foundations to create positive change.

In addition to assisting individual donors, the Crowdfunder Foundation is inviting trusts and foundations to amplify their impact by utilising their funding to support a broader range of organisations.

Dawn Bebe, Co-CEO, Crowdfunder said:

“The Crowdfunder Foundation isn’t just about funding projects, it’s about empowering people. It’s about giving everyone the opportunity to bring their ideas to life, to build communities, and to make a real difference in the world. This is about democratising finance and unlocking the potential of the crowd.”

Medway Corporate Giving Fund offers way for businesses & individuals to support local causes

The Medway Corporate Giving Fund recently awarded grants totalling £16,200 to Walderslade Together CIC, King’s Church Medway T/A Caring Hands and The Hygiene Bank Medway.

The Fund, which is administered by Kent Community Foundation, is a collective fund which pools donations from Medway businesses and organisations to support their local community.

Each member makes an annual charitable donation, which is pooled to create a collective fund enabling businesses and individuals of any size to take part in local giving and support their community.

British Gas Energy Trust Reopens Energy Support Fund

The Energy Support Fund is available to British Gas customers with credit and pre-payment meter accounts, offering grants of up to £2,000 to help clear outstanding energy debt.

This fund complements the already open Individuals and Families Fund, which assists both British Gas and non-British Gas customers in reducing energy debt, ensuring broad access to financial assistance.

The British Gas Energy Trust has also partnered with the Post Office and eight community-based charities to offer free, drop-in events throughout the UK, providing budget planning, energy debt advice, and information on energy-saving measures.

Scholarship established to support University of Bath students

The Bob Michael Gold Scholarship has been established in honour of Bob Michael by his children, Isobel Michael and her brothers. Founded to enable people who might not have considered university or might struggle to access everything university life offers without additional support, it is encouraging more alumni to support the University of Bath Gold Scholarship Programme through gifts and becoming mentors. This programme provides community, support, mentoring and other development opportunities for up to 50 students each year.



The Michael family link with the University of Bath goes back to its early days as Bob was one of the first graduates in 1966. The Scholarship has been established by his family, with both Isobel and her younger brother also alumni.



Pears Foundation pledge means more funding available through UK Youth Fund

Pears Foundation is investing a further £2 million into the UK Youth Fund, which will benefit thousands of young people across the country.

As a result, more than 50 small youth organisations which narrowly missed out on financial help in the last round of grants are now being encouraged to apply to the UK Youth Fund for the support.

The money complements the £5mn already pledged by Pears Foundation to support youth organisations tackle soaring overheads in the face of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The new, multi-year funding is unrestricted, allowing the youth organisations – each with an annual income of less than £500,000 – to use their grant how they see fit to grow and build capacity.

Blackpool-based foundation surpasses £20 million in grant-giving

The Kentown Wizard Foundation has announced a significant milestone – surpassing £20 million in grant-giving.

Founder Kenneth Townsley was born and raised in Blackpool, and the first grant made by The Kentown Wizard Foundation back in 2016 was to Blackpool-based Children’s Hospice, Brian House. The foundation now regularly funds the Hospice’s annual fundraising events, including its Night Run.

Since that first grant, the foundation has supported numerous UK-registered children’s charities including Make-A-Wish UK, Over the Wall and Operation Smile UK. The milestone announcement was accompanied with a grant to Dreams Come True Children’s Charity to help it deliver dreams across Blackpool and the North West over the next five years.

The first dream is already underway in Blackpool at Park Community Academy. A new sensory garden will turn a disused outdoor area into an engaging and welcoming retreat.

