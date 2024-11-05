Weston Charity Awards 2025 open, with packages worth over £22k available One of 2024’s winners: Meanwood Valley Urban Farm in Leeds

Applications have opened for the annual Weston Charity Awards with support packages worth over £22,000 each available for up to 22 front-line charities specialising in community, environment, welfare, or youth support.

Registered charities in Wales, the North of England, and the Midlands are eligible to apply if they have delivered a service for over two years, have at least one paid full-time member of staff in a leadership position,and have an income of less than £5 million per year.

The Weston Charity Awards are a collaboration between the Garfield Weston Foundation and charity partner Pilotlight. Award winners receive a package of support that includes unrestricted grants of £6,500 to help develop a sustainability plan and accelerate growth, and free access to the Pilotlight 360 programme, which is an eight-month package of charity leadership coaching worth an estimated £16,000. Leadership mentoring is delivered by four senior experts across private and public sector organisations on varied topics, including income diversification, developing new business models, long-term strategies, finding operational efficiencies, and volunteer recruitment that give charities enhanced skills to succeed.

Advertisement

Flora Craig, Interim Director at the Garfield Weston Foundation, said:

“We know that charities are under pressure to deliver their great work – they face increased costs, a high demand for their services and a competitive environment. The Weston Charity Awards programme is a great opportunity for charities to take stock, work with experienced experts, and develop plans for a resilient future.”

Since launching in 2014, more than 150 charities have received Weston Charity Awards. According to the most recent impact report, six months after participating in Pilotlight 360, 100% of charity leaders said it positively impacted the effectiveness of their senior management team, and two years after completing, charities increased their income on average by 43%.

Pilotlight CEO Ed Mayo added:

“Research shows that the largest barriers small charities face is income generation and management skills gaps. There is a significant shortage of people with the right capabilities to adapt to a challenging and changing fundraising landscape. “Thanks to our partnership with the Garfield Weston Foundation, these Awards provide financial support while also helping small charities to overcome common stumbling blocks, from digital transformation and improved data analysis to operational sustainability and partner collaboration.”

2024’s winners

This year’s Weston Charity Award winners included Murray Hall Community Trust in Sandwell and the Black Country (a charity focused on community cohesion and social capital), RAY Ceredigion in rural West Wales (supporting health and wellbeing for all ages and abilities), Pallion Action Group (PAG) in Sunderland (addressing a lack of services and projects for local residents) and Youth Leads UK in Salford (empowering young people to fulfil their potential and take an active role in society). Meanwood Valley Urban Farm in Leeds also received an Award.



Established in 1958, the Garfield Weston Foundation last year awarded over £100 million to nearly 2,000 charities across the UK. Since it was established, it has donated over £1.5 billion, of which over half has been given away in the past ten years.

Deadline, & Zoom sessions

The Weston Charity Awards application deadline is 5pm on Wednesday 8 January 2025.

There are a number of free Zoom information sessions on how to apply and top tips for entries running from 11am – 12 noon on the following dates: