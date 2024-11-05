Octopus trials solar donations to alleviate fuel poverty Solar panel installation on a roof by an Octopus Energy team. Photo: Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy has launched a trial that enables customers to donate the value of their excess solar energy to those facing fuel poverty. They dub it “fund-rays-ing solar style”.

Solar power customers of Octopus who take part in the trial will be able to donate 15p to chosen charities for every kilowatt-hour exported.

Many homes with solar panels generate more electricity than they use. Energy suppliers tend to allow customers to sell this surplus back to the grid, but Octopus Solar Sharing takes this model further.

Advertisement

Octopus Solar Sharing

The Octopus Solar Sharing scheme has launched with customers being able to donate the value of their excess energy to fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) (or Energy Action Scotland in Scotland) or to Octopus’ Octo Assist fund, a £30 million pot dedicated to helping its customers in need. Other charities will join to expand this choice.

Solar power is important for reducing energy costs and providing sustainable solutions. There are currently over 1.4 million homes in the UK already equipped with solar panels, and the number continues to grow each year, according to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Warm Home Discount Scheme

To boost further the rollout of home solar and help those facing fuel poverty, Octopus is also offering eligible customers free solar and battery installations. The initiative is part of an extension to the Warm Home Discount (WHD) scheme, available to customers who meet specific criteria. It is specifically targeted at Octopus’ most vulnerable customers.

So far, Octopus has contacted 10,000 WHD recipients who qualify for this offer, “potentially saving them over 90% on their energy bills with the right tariff”.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product Officer at Octopus Energy Group, said:

“Solar power is a force for good in itself – and now it can be shared with the ones most in need too. “We’re just at the beginning of this solar revolution, and the more suppliers and customers we can get involved, the bigger the impact will be. “Clean energy tech isn’t just for those with cash to invest in it, but it can unlock savings for all. It’s not just about building a greener system, but a fairer one too.”