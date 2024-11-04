Girlguiding & HSBC UK team up to teach money literacy skills, plus more partnership news

A round up of corporate partnership news – fundraising and other forms of support – from Girlguiding’s work with HSBC UK to teach money literacy skills including the launch of a new badge, to Bookshop.org teaming up with Independent Alliance on a new charitable initiative called Books That Give.

Bookshop.org & Independent Alliance join forces for Books That Give charity drive

Bookshop.org is today (4 November) launching a charitable initiative called Books That Give, which will see 10% of sales of select Independent Alliance titles donated to newly established charity Bookbanks, which currently provides free books at foodbanks in London and Norfolk, with the future goal of expanding across the UK.

Throughout November and December, readers can support Books That Give by visiting Bookshop.org and purchasing any book from a list of 30 titles nominated by each of the participating Independent Alliance publishers. Launching in time for Christmas, the online initiative is also supported by Bookbanks’s ambassadors, the authors Andrew O’Hagan and Elizabeth Day, who are encouraging readers to get behind Books That Give.

Girlguiding and HSBC UK launch new money confidence badge & activities

To mark the start of Talk Money Week (4-8 November), Girlguiding is today launching a ‘Money skills – I’m money confident’ badge and new activities developed with HSBC UK, to teach financial literacy and empower over 300,000 UK girls and young women aged between four and 18 to confidently manage money.

The four new fun and practical activities have been specifically co-designed for each of Girlguiding’s sections and will sit within the charity’s ‘Skills for my future’ theme of its programme. ‘Rainbows coin collectors’ for girls aged 4-7 years, ‘Brownie points Bonanza’ for 7-10 years, ‘Money talks’ for Guides 10-14 years and ‘Track the cash’ for Rangers aged 14-18 years. Working together, HSBC UK and Girlguiding will also provide training for Girlguiding’s 80,000 volunteers, teaching transferable money skills that can be used to support the running of Girlguiding units and in other areas of their lives at home or at work.

TEMPUR® donates mattresses to help end child bed poverty in the UK

Premium sleep brand TEMPUR® has announced a partnership with Zarach. The charity delivers new mattresses, pillows and bedding to families at need around the UK as part of its mission to guarantee that every child in England has a bed of their own. TEMPUR® has provided its first donation of single mattresses and pillows, with plans to provide ongoing support to the charity.

Since its inception six years ago, Zarach has delivered over 10,000 beds to children.

Signet and Young Lives vs Cancer celebrate 10th anniversary of charity partnership

Since October 2014, £1.3million has been raised to support Young Lives vs Cancer by Signet. Over the past ten years, staff at Signet’s high street jewellers H Samuel and Ernest Jones stores across the country and also in the company’s two store support centres in Birmingham and Croxley Park, have hosted a variety of fundraising events, ranging from static bike rides, sponsored walks, Zumba classes and zip wire challenges to raffles, jewellery cleaning, craft, clothes, bake and book sales.

Pennies digital charity boxes have also enabled customers to make a small donation when they pay by card in store, and each Christmas, the jeweller’s cuddly plush toy sees all profits from each sale going direct to the charity.

Leeds Building Society donates over £40k to Barnardo’s through savings bonds

Leeds Building Society has donated over £40,000 to help care-experienced young people supported by Barnardo’s, thanks to two savings bonds taken up by members. The Society has donated 0.10% of the opening account balances to the charity. That equates to a £10 donation for a member deposit of £10,000, for example. The donation took place during National Care Leavers’ Week (Monday 28 October – Sunday 3 November 2024).

Earlier this year, Leeds Building Society appointed Barnardo’s as its charity partner until March 2027, pledging to donate £300,000. The funds raised will be used to support the Building Brighter Tomorrows programme, equipping care leavers with the tools, resources, and support needed to construct their path to a brighter future.

Jaguar Land Rover raised £134k for charities in annual JLR Challenge

JLR has raised £134,000 for 61 UK charities in one weekend as part of their annual JLR Challenge fundraiser. The charities include Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Macmillan Cancer Support, Dementia UK and the Alzheimer’s Society. 500 colleagues from its UK sites descended upon the Elan Valley in the heart of the Cambrian Mountains of mid-Wales as they took on an 11-hour race.

The annual fundraiser forms part of JLR’s wider Engage for Good programme, which aims to take care of the communities and environments it operates in. The business has also recently supported the Amos Bursary Charity with over £60,000 in donations and 400 volunteering hours to support educational and career progression of Black African and Caribbean students in the UK. This year marks the 10-year anniversary of JLR China and the Soong Ching Ling Foundation establishing the Dream Fund Partnership. The Dream Fund has benefitted over 700,000 young people across China over the last decade through a range of youth initiatives.

Central Co-op supports DEC humanitarian appeal for the Middle East

Central Co-op is supporting the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Middle East Humanitarian Appeal to support conflict-affected communities in Gaza, Lebanon, and the surrounding region. For a selected period, it will contribute a percentage of donations received through micro-donations charity, Pennies. During this time, Pennies donations will be shared as follows: 60% to Samaritans, 30% to the Middle East Humanitarian Appeal, and 10% to Pennies.

The retailer is also asking its Members, colleagues and customers to donate to the appeal by texting COOP to 70676 to donate £10, via the DEC JustGiving page, or accepting the Pennies microdonation when paying by card at any Central Co-op shop.

Over 1,000 Get Boxes now donated by Virgin Media O2 & Jangala

Virgin Media O2 and technology charity Jangala have reached a milestone of providing more than 1,000 internet-enabling ‘Get Boxes’ to charities and local authorities across the UK. The organisations are committed to rolling out 5,000 Get Boxes by April 2025. A Get Box is a book size device which can be plugged in to provide an instant and secure WiFi network, powered by free O2 mobile data.

The O2 mobile data is provided by the National Databank, founded by Virgin Media O2 and Good Things Foundation, which is like a foodbank but provides free O2 data, texts and calls to those who need it. It forms part of Virgin Media O2’s sustainability strategy, the Better Connections Plan, and the company’s goal to connect one million digitally excluded people through free and affordable connectivity and services.