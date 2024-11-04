4 in 5 charities in England & Wales have at least one trustee vacancy

Four in five charities in England and Wales surveyed for a new NCVO report have at least one vacant trustee position, with more than half of charities having two or more, and many going unfilled for months.

NCVO’s The Trustee Report 2024 surveyed 294 charities in England and Wales, and is released today on the first day of Trustees’ Week (4-8 November). It also reveals that 1 in 10 have at least four positions open. For a third of respondents, some positions have remained unfilled for more than a year, and 61% have had a least one vacancy for more than six months.

Micro charities (with an income of less than £10,000), and small charities (income between £10,000 and £100,000) are hardest hit, with 60% of their vacancies lasting over six months.

“Critical” skills gap

The report states that the impact of these unfilled positions is causing critical skills gaps on charity boards, including marketing, communications, legal, technology, and finance. 60% of charities are struggling to advance due to these gaps, rising to 80% for micro-charities. Respondents said that the shortage of expertise hinders effective decision making and organisational growth.

Emotional impact on existing board members

The vacancies are also having an emotional impact on those who remain on the board. 45% of the charities surveyed said that vacancies are causing stress and anxiety among their board members, with this figure rising to 50% for micro charities. Many trustees have expressed feeling overwhelmed, being stretched too thin, or anxious about the future.

Lack of diversity also a concern

The ongoing issue of board diversity is also highlighted in the report. Nearly two thirds (61%) of charities said the underrepresentation of young people was their biggest concern, while half said ethnicity. Over a third (35%) noted disability representation, and 31% worried about a lack of technical skills.

NCVO recommendations

To address the gaps in trustee boards and actively work to diversify them, the report advises that charities should:

Specifically target underrepresented groups in their recruitment efforts. Engaging young people, skilled professionals, and diverse communities will help charities tap into new talent pools.

Provide clear role descriptions that outline responsibilities and expectations, so that charities can attract individuals who bring valuable perspectives to the board.

Highlight the important role of trustees by sharing inspiring stories to encourage more people to step forward. According to NCVO’s survey, 57% of respondents believe that celebrating the impact of trustees could motivate potential candidates.

Conduct targeted outreach to specific groups (56% of respondents suggested this) and improve communication about the benefits of being a trustee (52%).

Offer better guidance on how to become a trustee (50%) and use flexible recruitment strategies to reach a wider range of candidates.

Clearly explain the benefits of trusteeship, such as personal growth, making a meaningful difference, and developing new skills.

Sarah Elliott, Chief Executive at NCVO, commented:

“These vacancies are more than just empty chairs—they represent lost opportunities to strengthen the charities our communities rely on. When boards lack diverse skills and perspectives, it hampers their ability to make effective decisions, putting vital services at risk. This is especially true for smaller charities where the workload falls on fewer individuals. “We need to find ways to tell inspiring stories about trusteeship to show others how impactful this role can be. By connecting with underrepresented groups and clearly outlining what being a trustee entails, we can invite fresh perspectives and talent to the table. “It’s crucial for boards to reflect the communities they serve. The lack of diversity in age, ethnicity, and a diverse range of expertise not only creates skills gaps but also limits charities’ capacity to truly meet the needs of those they aim to support. “The consequences of this trustee crisis go far beyond governance – they threaten the essential support that countless individuals rely on every day.”

Ian Joseph, Managing Director at Trustees Unlimited said:

“Never has the need for trustees been greater, and the challenges to recruitment more significant. This report is a call to action for charities to think more broadly about their approach to recruitment, including where necessary, investing in this vital activity. And for us as a sector to bang the drum about the importance of trusteeship and how good governance impacts the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.”