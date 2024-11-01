Lidl pledges £125k to support festive events as part of 2024 Christmas charitable drive

Lidl has unveiled its Christmas charitable drive, pledging £125,000 in grants to support its charity partners hosting festive events across the country. Today also sees the return of Lidl’s in-store Christmas Toy Bank.



91% of charities within Lidl’s Toy Bank charity network said they would welcome financial support to host festive events, and 85% are planning special gatherings for their communities who may otherwise struggle to celebrate Christmas this year. The £125,000 in grants will provide essential funding to purchase food and supplies, ensuring more families can experience the magic of the season.

In addition to the grants, Lidl is asking customers to help make a difference by contributing to its nationwide Christmas Toy Bank. 97% of Lidl’s charity partners need toys to distribute this year, with the retailer aiming to donate over 100,000 toys.



Starting from today, 1 November, customers can drop off new and unopened toys at any Lidl store across the country, which will then be distributed locally to children of all ages through the partner charity network. Items such as toys, games, books, puzzles, and arts and crafts can be donated, from small stocking fillers to larger gifts.

Ryan McDonnell, CEO of Lidl GB, said:

“Supporting local communities is at the heart of what we do at Lidl.Together, with our customers, we’re following the festive tradition of helping others through our Toy Bank and festive grants.We’re proud to provide this much-needed support to our charity partners and, with the help of our generous customers, bring smiles to thousands of children at Christmas. Our partnership with Neighbourly allows us to provide food and resources to those who need it most, and our £125,000 in festive grants will help ensure that even more people can enjoy the season together.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added:

“We’re delighted to be partnering on this scheme again this year. Lidl’s toy bank has been hugely successful over the past two years, with countless local charities telling us of the joy it has brought to the families they support. Every gift of any size donated to Lidl’s Toy Bank will be greatly received.”



Join Lidl’s Community Fund in 2025

Looking ahead, Lidl is encouraging more local charities to sign up for support through its partnership with Neighbourly, including its food donation programme for 2025. Since launching this initiative in 2017, Lidl has donated the equivalent of 26.5 million meals in partnership with Neighbourly to those in need through its work with over 1,500 local charities.



Lidl donates £500,000 annually through the Lidl Community Fund to tackle hunger and provide support to vulnerable households. Charities interested in partnering with Lidl for 2025 are encouraged to register their interest through Neighbourly.