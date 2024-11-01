The Guide to Major Trusts 2025-26. DSC (Directory of Social Change)

Charity Commission annual public meeting to be held on 26 November

1 November 2024

Charity representatives and members of the public are invited to attend the Charity Commission’s annual public meeting on 26 November, either in-person or online.

Taking place from 11am to 12.30pm, the meeting will see Chair Orlando Fraser KC, Chief Executive David Holdsworth and colleagues provide updates and insight into the Commission’s activities, and answer questions about their work.

In-person attendees will also have the opportunity to visit exhibition stands and speak to members of Charity Commission staff both before and after the main meeting. A light lunch will be available at the end of the main meeting, with an opportunity to network.

The event is free to attend but must be booked, whether joining in-person or online. On the day, in-person attendees are asked to arrive from 10am.

The meeting location is Kings Place (Hall 2), 90 York Way, London, N1 9AG.

