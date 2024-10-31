A creepy collection of Halloween fundraising ideas
It’s Halloween, something that has become increasingly popular in the UK in recent years. So how is it being used to raise funds for good causes? Here are some of this year’s examples, from hair-raising walks, to creepy cakes.
Charities challenge people to a hair-raising London Halloween Walk
Last weekend, the Ultra Challenge Halloween Walk took place, challenging people to take a hair-raising hike of either 25k or 10k, on their own or as part of team. The walk started at the dungeon, near the Oval Cricket Ground in London and participants had to contend with ghostly looped routes, and zombie rest stops. For those who survived, there was a macabre medal, a glass of the Devil’s fizz, some horrific hot food and drink – and a souvenir bobble hat to ward off the spirits as they headed off home. Participants could fundraise for a range of charity partners, including Mind, MND Association, and The National Brain Appeal.
Creepy cakes for Breast Cancer Now
Staff from Thomson & Bancks Solicitors’ four offices, located in Pershore, Tewkesbury, Cheltenham and Stratford on Avon are baking creepy cakes this Halloween to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.
Disabled dogs dress spookily to raise funds for animal wheelchairs & respite centre
Disabled dogs came together in Lincoln at the weekend, dressed in their best spooky outfits for a Halloween-themed walk. The event was to raise funds to enabled charity Pumpkin & Friends to buy animal wheelchairs and help fund a respite centre for other pets in need.
Halloween tractor run takes place in support of Yellow Wellies
The Spooky Halloween Road Run took place in Swindon, and saw a tractors and other vehicles decorated for Halloween take part in a 30-mile trip to raise funds for farm safety charity Yellow Wellies. The event was organised by Wiltshire Agricultural Preservation Group. So far, it’s raised around £200.
Ghosts & ghouls raise funds for ECCT in Halloween run
Ghosts and ghouls took to Exeter Quay at weekend for a Halloween run hosted by Exeter City Community Trust (ECCT). The event offered a 5k and 10k route along the river Exe. The charity said a special thank you to Kirsty Ballantyne and David Collier, who raised a combined total of £247. As the partner charity of Exeter City Football Club, ECCT stages running events to generate income that supports the club’s community programmes across Exeter.
Donate the cost of a Halloween treat
Or, for a quick and easy way to provide support, Brain Tumour Research is suggesting that people just give up one of their Halloween treats – perhaps a pumpkin latte, or some creepy chocolate, and donate the money to the charity instead.