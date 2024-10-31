A creepy collection of Halloween fundraising ideas

It’s Halloween, something that has become increasingly popular in the UK in recent years. So how is it being used to raise funds for good causes? Here are some of this year’s examples, from hair-raising walks, to creepy cakes.

🎃 Thank you to our wickedly good walkers, the Brain Boxes, who took on the Halloween Walk and raised an amazing £4,800 for The National Brain Appeal! Your incredible efforts help us fund vital research and patient care for those affected by brain conditions 💙 pic.twitter.com/p60l4juwer — The National Brain Appeal (@BrainAppeal) October 25, 2024

Charities challenge people to a hair-raising London Halloween Walk

Last weekend, the Ultra Challenge Halloween Walk took place, challenging people to take a hair-raising hike of either 25k or 10k, on their own or as part of team. The walk started at the dungeon, near the Oval Cricket Ground in London and participants had to contend with ghostly looped routes, and zombie rest stops. For those who survived, there was a macabre medal, a glass of the Devil’s fizz, some horrific hot food and drink – and a souvenir bobble hat to ward off the spirits as they headed off home. Participants could fundraise for a range of charity partners, including Mind, MND Association, and The National Brain Appeal.

Just like last year, the Thomson & Bancks team will be back to their baking best as Halloween approaches. Staff from each office will be baking creepy cakes to raise money for @BreastCancerNow.#Charity #Fundraiser #BreastCancerNow #Halloween #BakeOff pic.twitter.com/LkmO04JTnD — Thomson & Bancks Solicitors (@TBSolicitors) October 29, 2024

Creepy cakes for Breast Cancer Now

Staff from Thomson & Bancks Solicitors’ four offices, located in Pershore, Tewkesbury, Cheltenham and Stratford on Avon are baking creepy cakes this Halloween to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.

Disabled dogs dress up for Halloween charity walk 🎃https://t.co/ru59dT3azN — ITV News Central (@ITVCentral) October 29, 2024

Disabled dogs dress spookily to raise funds for animal wheelchairs & respite centre

Disabled dogs came together in Lincoln at the weekend, dressed in their best spooky outfits for a Halloween-themed walk. The event was to raise funds to enabled charity Pumpkin & Friends to buy animal wheelchairs and help fund a respite centre for other pets in need.

Halloween tractor run takes place in support of Yellow Wellies

The Spooky Halloween Road Run took place in Swindon, and saw a tractors and other vehicles decorated for Halloween take part in a 30-mile trip to raise funds for farm safety charity Yellow Wellies. The event was organised by Wiltshire Agricultural Preservation Group. So far, it’s raised around £200.

🎃👟 A big thank you to everyone who joined us for the Halloween 5 & 10 Mile Run! It was a fantastic day filled with costumes, challenges, and community spirit. Check out our blog for event highlights, fundraising success, and the winners of the Most Improved Motion Challenge.… pic.twitter.com/6FfpjgZrrq — Exeter City Community Trust (@ExeterCCT) October 29, 2024

Ghosts & ghouls raise funds for ECCT in Halloween run

Ghosts and ghouls took to Exeter Quay at weekend for a Halloween run hosted by Exeter City Community Trust (ECCT). The event offered a 5k and 10k route along the river Exe. The charity said a special thank you to Kirsty Ballantyne and David Collier, who raised a combined total of £247. As the partner charity of Exeter City Football Club, ECCT stages running events to generate income that supports the club’s community programmes across Exeter.

This #SpookySeason, why not swap one of your #PumpkinSpicedLatte or your go-to #Halloween candy, for a #donation 🎃



Together, we can transform this haunted holiday into a time for hope 💛



Treat us to a donation ➡️ https://t.co/Awmtw8Y7CE#TrickOrTreat #HalloweenGiving pic.twitter.com/7No87x6b9j — Brain Tumour Research (@braintumourrsch) October 25, 2024

Donate the cost of a Halloween treat

Or, for a quick and easy way to provide support, Brain Tumour Research is suggesting that people just give up one of their Halloween treats – perhaps a pumpkin latte, or some creepy chocolate, and donate the money to the charity instead.