Sector invited to share views on AI & fundraising

Melanie May

Melanie May | 30 October 2024 | News

An illustration depicting AI - including a brain shape of neural networks on a computer circuit board by Steve Johnson on Unsplash

Fundraisers, philanthropists and other key stakeholders in the nonprofit sector are invited to share their views on the introduction and adoption of AI technologies for the purpose of fundraising, and of incentivising philanthropy.

The survey, AI for Nonprofit Fundraising: Opportunities and Challenges, is from the Chartered Institute of Fundraising in collaboration with The Centre for Digital Innovation in Philanthropy and Fundraising at the University of York and Durham University.

Questions ask for views on the opportunities AI offers for nonprofit fundraising, as well as its challenges and potential risks.

The results will help to shape understanding of how fundraisers, philanthropists, and the nonprofit sector view the introduction and adoption of AI technologies for the purpose of fundraising and of incentivising philanthropy.  

All data provided will be anonymised, and personal details and organisational affiliation will not be mentioned in the survey report.

The survey takes around 15 minutes to complete. It closes on Friday 29 November and results will be shared in the new year.

