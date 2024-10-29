Walk for Wellbeing raises £135k for Hospitality Action, plus more fundraising event news

A round up of events that are raising funds for charities across the UK, from the nationwide Walk for Wellbeing in support of Hospitality Action, to Perennial’s fundraising lunch, and Barnardo’s Scotland’s Your View, that provides an opportunity to walk the Forth Bridge.

New partnership to see Cash for Kids supported across three GCLive events

Events organiser GC Live has announced today that 25p from every full-price ticket sold for their three major seasonal events will be donated to Cash for Kids Lothians and Cash for Kids West Scotland to support their Mission Christmas campaign. The partnership expands on last year’s which saw Cash for Kids partner with with Starry Nights at Dean Castle. Ticket purchases from this enabled Cash for Kids to directly support over 5,000 children living in poverty.

This year’s events are Fawkes Festival in Edinburgh, Starry Nights at Beecraigs Country Park, West Lothian and Starry Nights at Dean Castle, Kilmarnock. Fawkes Festival is Scotland’s largest fireworks event and takes place on 3 November, and both Starry Nights events run from Friday 13 to Monday 23 December.

Nationwide Walk for Wellbeing event raises £135k for Hospitality Action

More than 1,000 people from across the hospitality industry united this October to Walk for Wellbeing in support of Hospitality Action. Marking its fifth and biggest year to date, and launched on World Mental Health Day, Walk for Wellbeing has raised £135,000, making it the charity’s largest annual mass participation fundraiser.

Individuals and teams from across the industry joined hosted 20km walks on Sunday 13 October in nine UK cities including London, Oxford, Bath/Bristol, Cardiff, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgow. In addition, hundreds of people chose to ‘Walk It Your Way’ between World Mental Health Day on 10 October and 27 October, raising more awareness and funds for the cause. A special highlight this year was a record set by Hospitality Action Ambassador Charlie Hodson, who walked 155 miles from Norwich to London, raising £3,000 for the charity.

Rockstar Weekend

Make 2nds Count to raise funds with one-off fundraising event

Make 2nds Count will host a one-off fundraising event at Drygate Brewing Co. in Glasgow this Saturday, 2 November, to mark the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Attendees will have the chance to participate in Massaoke – a world-touring live sing-along experience. The event will also feature Rockstar Weekend, who will lead the audience through an evening of classic anthems. In addition to live music, guests will have the opportunity to bid on items in a charity auction, and a raffle will offer the chance to win prizes. The night will end in a live vote, where the audience will select the final song of the evening. All proceeds from the event will support Make 2nds Count.

Perennial raises £25,000 with fundraising lunch

Perennial marked its 185th year with the Dig Deep for Perennial Fundraising Lunch, held at The Cumberland, Marble Arch, on 4 October. Hosted by James Alexander-Sinclair, and featuring Perennial’s Envelope Raffle and a Live Auction, led by Mark Head, The Charity Auctioneer, the event raised £25,000, which will go directly towards ensuring the charity can continue to provide free information, advice and support to those in need.

The event also included the Silver Shovel Spotlight Awards, where Perennial took the opportunity to recognise and thank a group of individuals who have gone above and beyond in supporting the charity. These supporters have not only raised funds but have devoted their time and energy to ensuring Perennial’s message reaches those who need it most. They include Jo Huffener, Peter Hill, Francesca Murray, Mark Taylor, Gillian Taylor, David Dodd, Deric Newman, and Paul Willavoys.

🆙 Lift going up. Taking passengers 361ft to the @barnardos Your View viewing platform and raising over £55K for the charity. Well done to all who took part 👏#ForthBridges #Edinburgh #Fife #CharietyEvents #Scotland pic.twitter.com/F7S9zsD1Qe — The Forth Bridges (@TheForthBridges) October 16, 2024

Sixth Barnardo’s Scotland’s Your View event sees 900 people climb Forth Bridge

Barnardo’s Scotland’s ‘Your View’ event gives people the opportunity to ascend 361 feet up the Forth Bridge and enjoy an uninterrupted 360-degree panoramic view of the Edinburgh and Fife coastline. The event is in its sixth year and is run in conjunction with Network Rail and Balfour Beatty. This year, 900 people travelled from all across the world to take part – including visitors from New Zealand, Australia, USA, Canada, Denmark and Portugal.

More than 6,000 visitors in total have experienced the event to date and there have been no fewer than ten marriage proposals on the viewing platform since 2017. The event has also now raised more than £375,000 to fund the work of Barnardo’s Scotland.

RNLI/Callum Robinson

RNLI Rhyl Lifeboat Station annual Fish Supper raises over £1,000

The annual Fish Supper event sees RNLI Rhyl Lifeboat Station’s volunteer crew serve up fish and chips to members of the public in the unique venue of the lifeboat station, to raise funds for the charity.

Attendees were treated to meals provided by local fish and chip shops, Aunty Mandy’s, Les & Rita’s and the Town Fryer along with a soundtrack of sea shanties and a short film, highlighting the work the volunteer lifeboat crews, water safety team and fundraisers do throughout the year. Including a raffle, the evening raised over £1,100.

