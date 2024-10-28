The Green Team appoints Co-CEO, plus more charity mover news

Julia Duncan joins The Green Team at the end of October with a specific remit for corporate partnerships, while Earth Trust and PKD Charity have also announced new CEOs. More on these and other sector movers below.

Steve Varley named new Chair of LFC Foundation

Steve Varley has been appointed the new Chair of the board of trustees for the LFC Foundation, following the retirement of Gavin Laws. Varley takes on the role with a wealth of experience across both business and nonprofit sectors, and will play a key role in the continued growth of the foundation.

Varley was a Partner at Ernst and Young (EY) for almost 20 years, most notably as the Chair and Managing Partner of EY’s UK and Ireland business, and more recently as Global Vice Chair, responsible for the scaling up of their sustainability practice globally, before being appointed as a Special Advocate at UN Climate Change in August this year.

Copyright: Jon Craig Photos

Earth Trust appoints Ian Barrett as new Chief Executive

Earth Trust has announced the appointment of Ian Barrett as its new Chief Executive. Barrett, who brings extensive experience in nature conservation, community engagement, influencing, and partnership working will take up the role on 2 December.

Barrett joins Earth Trust at a critical juncture, as the organisation advances its mission to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and public health challenges through green space management and community empowerment. He brings a wealth of experience to the role, including eight years as CEO of Avon Wildlife Trust, where he led work on biodiversity net gain and community empowerment. His background also includes leadership roles at Sustrans and in the civil service, as well as chairing the West of England Nature Partnership, where he has spearheaded work on Nature Recovery Networks.

Music Masters appoints new Chair

Music education charity Music Masters has appointed Stuart Mason as Chair of its Board of Trustees, replacing Simon Freakley who steps down after twelve years in the role. In recent years, the charity’s growth has seen the launch of initiatives including its Diversity and Inclusion programme for the music sector, I’M IN, and postgraduate teacher training qualification, Musicians of Change (PGCEi).

Currently on the Board of Trustees at Music Masters and Wigmore Hall, Mason is Senior Vice President Commercial at Belmond, a global luxury travel company. Mason has experienced how a free music education can change a child’s outcomes. He played piano and cello, benefitting from instrumental lessons as well as free participation in a youth orchestra, and his son is the cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason MBE who became the charity’s Patron in February of this year.

Julia Duncan to join The Green Team as Co-CEO

Julia Duncan’s Co-CEO role has a specific remit for corporate development at The Green Team. The role will complement the operational experience of existing CEO, Penny Radway who will continue in post. The charity marks its 30th anniversary in 2025 and is looking to further develop its work with partner organisations.

Joining at the end of this month, Duncan has more than 30 years’ experience of developing programmes of environmental action and volunteering for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities across Scotland. Her career includes 10 years as Business Development Manager for The Conservation Volunteers and 16 years as Outdoor Action Manager for The National Trust for Scotland.

📢 We’re delighted to welcome Alison Taylor as our new Chief Executive Officer at the PKD Charity! 🎉



With over 22 years of leadership experience in health and research charities, including her roles at the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation and Meningitis NOW, Alison is ready… pic.twitter.com/f4svv6FGhm — PKD Charity UK (@PKDCharity) October 14, 2024

PKD Charity welcomes Alison Taylor as CEO

Alison Taylor joined the PKD Charity as its new Chief Executive Officer earlier this month. Taylor brings over 22 years of leadership experience in health and research charities, including serving as CEO of the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation and Head of Services at Meningitis NOW.

She succeeds the charity’s former CEO, Tess Harris, who sadly passed away in March 2024, and who had led the PKD Charity since 2012.

Co-founder and CEO of the Bridge Group, Nik Miller, will step down from his role at the charity in January 2025. However, Nik will continue his work to support social equality, including as a Fellow at the Bridge Group.

Read the statement: https://t.co/XNFbmivZ1b#SocialMobility pic.twitter.com/nqYFAAZVF4 — The Bridge Group (@bridge_group) October 23, 2024

Nik Miller to step down as Bridge Group CEO

Co-founder and CEO of nonprofit consultancy the Bridge Group, Nik Miller, will step down from his role at the charity in January 2025. Following more than a decade leading the Bridge Group, Miller will continue his work to support social equality (including as a Fellow at the Bridge Group) – alongside his role at More Partnership.

While spearheading the growth of the charity, Miller has also led teams in some of the Bridge Group’s most influential work – including for the Cabinet Office and many UK firms across the legal, financial services, broadcasting and accountancy sectors. He has personally advised more than 100 organisations and represented the Bridge Group on various national bodies, including the government’s taskforce for socio-economic diversity among leaders in professional services. The Bridge Group has begun the search for its new CEO.

I'm honoured to share that I've become Chair of the Brontë Society.



As the youngest Chair in the Society's history, I'm aware of the significance of being similar in age to Charlotte, Emily, and Anne at the time of their ground-breaking publications, a testament to their legacy. pic.twitter.com/SEhQEcjtNH — Lucy Powrie (@LucyTheReader) October 24, 2024

Lucy Powrie appointed Chair of the Brontë Society

Powrie is the neurodivergent author of The Paper & Hearts Society series, published by Hodder Children’s Books, and the book content creator known as lucythereader. Her YouTube channel has 2.4 million views worldwide, and she has over ten years of experience in founding and curating online communities.

Powrie is believed to be the Brontë Society’s youngest trustee, and Chair, in its history – it was founded in Yorkshire in December 1893. Powrie has been a member since she was a teenager, and a trustee since Spring 2023.