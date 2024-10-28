DEC releases new appeal film as Middle East Humanitarian Appeal tops £20mn ActionAid’s partner WEFAQ distributing hot food in Khan Younis and Deir Al-Balah. Credit: ActionAid

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has released a new appeal film highlighting the extreme levels of humanitarian need facing people across Gaza, Lebanon and the wider Middle East region.

Entitled ‘We must not look away’, actors Riz Ahmed, Joe Alwyn and Ruth Negga call for more donations, stating that each one of us has the power to make a difference, and showing how DEC charities and their partners are supporting those impacted in the region.

Advertisement

Commenting, Ahmed said:

“The devastating stories of loss, destruction and suffering from people in Gaza and Lebanon are hard to hear. Thousands of children are now injured, homeless, hungry and even orphaned. And there is little hope of respite. “But we must not look away – millions of people are in urgent need of our help. Our donations can help make an immediate difference to people’s lives – providing food, medicine, basic supplies, or a safe place to sleep for them and their families.”

The appeal has now raised more than £20 million. However, DEC says, the number of people in need of humanitarian aid continues to grow.

Although the appeal has raised £20 million, Aid Match, committed by the government, continues to accrue until donations from the public reach £10 million.

DEC charities are helping in numerous ways including:

Providing hot meals, dry goods and food parcels with fresh produce, as well as supplies for community kitchens feeding displaced people.

Distributing clean drinking water, toilets and hygiene kits to improve sanitation in camps and shelters.

Supporting field hospitals and medical clinics in Gaza with equipment and medical staff to treat those with chronic illnesses as well as people with traumatic injuries.

Supplying shelter support, such as tents, shade covers and tarpaulins, particularly for those displaced in Gaza to Al Mawasi and Rafah.

Offering cash vouchers, so that people can buy the mattresses, blankets, bedding and essential items they need from local markets.

Providing psychological support and setting up child friendly spaces, to help families manage the traumatic impact of ongoing conflict.



DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said:

“I am humbled by the unfailing compassion of so many people who have rallied in support of this appeal to extend their help to the millions of people in need across Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region. Funds raised from this appeal are already enabling DEC charities to extend lifesaving humanitarian assistance and help to alleviate suffering across the region. This scale-up of their response would not be possible without the generosity of the British public and so many organisations who are giving their support to the DEC Middle East Humanitarian Appeal.”

Proposed bill to stop UNRWA activity

A bill is currently proposed that, if it passes in the Israeli parliament this week, would forbid United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating in Israel. ActionAid UK is urging for international action to stop the proposed bill, which if passed will paralyse the UN agency’s ability to provide humanitarian aid to millions of Palestine refugees.

Hannah Bond, Co-CEO at ActionAid UK said:

“World leaders must act now to defend UNRWA from the unprecedented threats by the Israeli government. Passing these bills would turbo-charge an already dire humanitarian disaster, with millions of Palestinian refugees cut off from essential services they rely on every day. This isn’t just about one agency—dismantling UNRWA would unravel the international protections for Palestinian refugees and set a dangerous precedent for global humanitarian efforts. The people of Gaza and beyond cannot wait. We call on the global community to act decisively, protect UNRWA, and uphold international law.”

More on the appeal:

£15mn raised by DEC appeal in five days 23 October

DEC Middle East Humanitarian Appeal raises over £11mn in 2 days 21 October

DEC launches Middle East Humanitarian Appeal 17 October