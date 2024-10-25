Resource Alliance launches social impact platform at IFC

The bespoke digital content, connection and collaboration space for the social impact sector was announced during the closing plenary International Fundraising Congress, by Resource Alliance CEO Willeke van Rijn.

The platform has launched exclusively for delegates of IFC 2024 and will be opened up to the wider social impact community later this year. Launching initially in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese, it will enable users to access exclusive content, including from the International Fundraising Congress, engage in private groups in multiple languages, collaborate across borders, and more.

Addressing more than 1,200 delegates gathered in-person and online at the sold-out event, van Rijn said:

“This platform is more than just a community; it’s a movement that connects fundraisers, campaigners, and changemakers from every corner of the world. It is a place where your voice matters and where you can amplify your impact, coming together with like-minded people who are passionate about driving meaningful and lasting change.”

The International Fundraising Congress was established in 1981. Since 2022, it has been held as a hybrid event attended by fundraisers from across the globe.

This year’s event, taking place this week from 22-25 October, had the keynote speakers Archana K R, Mathilde Caillard, and Jady Veríssimo ­­– activists who emphasised the need for and the power of collective action. The programme focused on critical topics for fundraisers and the social impact sector covering a broad range of topics from the lessons to be learned from the biggest election year in history, to decolonising visual representation and uniting the local with the global.