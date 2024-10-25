London Marathon Events announces 10-year partnership with fundraising platform

London Marathon Events (LME) has announced a ten-year partnership extension with fundraising platform Enthuse.

This makes Enthuse the official online fundraising partner across LME’s existing event portfolio, including the Bath Half Marathon, Brighton Marathon Weekend, TCS London Marathon, The Big Half, Swim Serpentine, Vitality Westminster Mile and Vitality London 10,000.

Enthuse will also become the online fundraising partner for all new LME events, and have more marketing rights.

LME and Enthuse have already been in partnership since 2022, with more than £60 million raised for charities through the platform for the TCS London Marathon to date, including more than £30 million for this year’s event, which raised £73.5 million in total.

Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, said:

“The first three years of our partnership with Enthuse has delivered a great service and raised more than £60 million for our charity partners. We have exciting plans for this record-breaking new ten-year agreement which will continue to provide charities with an innovative service and a transparent charging model that gives confidence to fundraisers. We look forward to raising more record-breaking sums on Enthuse over the coming decade.”

The Enthuse integration with LME’s registration process means fundraising pages are automatically created as participants sign up for events. Fundraising pages are fully branded with the logo and colours of the charity the participant has chosen to support, as well as the event.

For charities, the partnership provides full access to real-time fundraising and donations data, insights and analytics for their supporters participating in any LME event via a centralised account for all events. Registration is free.

Fundraising pages are also exclusively integrated with LME’s official event apps, through which supporters tracking a participant can donate. One in seven donations on Event Day coming through the app.

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Enthuse Founder and CEO, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted with our deeper partnership with London Marathon Events through this long-term agreement. We’re incredibly proud of the role we have played in helping charities raise record-breaking amounts through the TCS London Marathon and we’re excited about working with the LME team and the third sector to take fundraising to new heights over the next ten years. “We believe our charity-first model, combined with event-specific platforms, is the future of mass event fundraising, and this ten-year partnership underlines that belief. This agreement provides long term certainty for charities and we are excited about delivering on our ambition of raising half a billion pounds for good causes with London Marathon Events by 2034.”