£15mn raised by DEC appeal in five days Credit: DEC / Arete / Abdallah Alsayed

Five days after launch, the DEC Middle East Humanitarian Appeal has now raised £15 million, with the Scottish and Welsh Governments also contributing.

The Scottish Government has donated £200,000 to the Appeal through its Humanitarian Emergency Fund, and the Welsh Government has donated £100,000. The UK Government is matching the public’s donations up to £10 million, as part of its Aid Match scheme.

Support has also included:

TNT Sports airing the appeal across all of its live sports broadcasts until the end of October, including Premier League and Champions League matches.

UK household brands including the Co-operative Group, the Post Office, Morrisons, NatWest and the Co-operative Bank supporting the appeal in high street branches and online.

Transport for London (TFL) supporting the appeal in London Underground stations.

Radiocentre distributing the appeal to the commercial radio broadcasters.

Podcast platform Acast supporting the appeal across their content.



The appeal has also been supported by donations from the King and Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, while celebrities David Morrissey, Myleene Klass, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Wilson have appeared in TV and radio appeals.

DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said:

“Millions of people across Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region are facing a humanitarian crisis at a huge scale, and funds from this appeal are already making a difference to so many people in need of urgent aid. DEC charities are scaling up their responses right now across the region, knowing they have the support of the British public to do all they can to help and reach as many of those in need as possible.”

