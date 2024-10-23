The Guide to Major Trusts 2025-26. DSC (Directory of Social Change)

£15mn raised by DEC appeal in five days

Melanie May

Melanie May | 23 October 2024 | News

Credit: DEC / Arete / Abdallah Alsayed
Credit: DEC / Arete / Abdallah Alsayed

Five days after launch, the DEC Middle East Humanitarian Appeal has now raised £15 million, with the Scottish and Welsh Governments also contributing.

The Scottish Government has donated £200,000 to the Appeal through its Humanitarian Emergency Fund, and the Welsh Government has donated £100,000.  The UK Government is matching the public’s donations up to £10 million, as part of its Aid Match scheme.    

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations, by Alan Clayton. Buy now.

Support has also included:

The appeal has also been supported by donations from the King and Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, while celebrities David Morrissey, Myleene Klass, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Wilson have appeared in TV and radio appeals.

DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said:  

“Millions of people across Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region are facing a humanitarian crisis at a huge scale, and funds from this appeal are already making a difference to so many people in need of urgent aid. DEC charities are scaling up their responses right now across the region, knowing they have the support of the British public to do all they can to help and reach as many of those in need as possible.”

More on the appeal:

DEC Middle East Humanitarian Appeal raises over £11mn in 2 days 21 October

DEC launches Middle East Humanitarian Appeal 17 October


Related posts

UK Fundraising
4 January 2016

10 appeals raising funds to ease UK flood devastation
6 January 2022

DEC raised £26m in 2 weeks with Afghanistan appeal
15 September 2023

Libyan flooding prompts emergency appeals
UK Fundraising
18 March 2011

Man group donates $1 million to Japan relief efforts

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon