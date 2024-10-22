New free service for processing Gift Aid claims, & more sector supplier news

GivenGain UK Foundation has launched a free service that automatically processes Gift Aid claims for users of its platform, while Farewill has announced that it’s been acquired by Dignity, and Get Grants has reported on its recent free virtual conference.

Automated free service for processing Gift Aid claims launches

A free service for processing Gift Aid claims has been launched today by GivenGain UK Foundation. The new service automatically distributes 100% of all Gift Aid claims directly to charities using its platform free of charge.

It aims to save charities time and money and to mitigate the risks associated with any incorrect Gift Aid claims. GivenGain estimates that a charity raising £100,000 online could save up to £1,250 in Gift Aid fees compared to platforms charging 5% for processing Gift Aid claims.

Charities with active campaigns on the GivenGain fundraising platform will be automatically transitioned to the service. New UK charities that sign up to GivenGain will also be able to use it, with one-on-one support will be available to help with any questions.

Will Irwin, UK & Europe Lead at GivenGain UK Foundation, said:

“Gift Aid income is worth £1.6 billion annually and is a lifeline for charities struggling to provide crucial services in the current economic climate. However, with some commercial platforms charging up to 5% per claim or bundling the service into expensive, premium packages, charities are sadly losing out on millions every year in much needed funding. “As a nonprofit platform, it’s vital to us that charities receive 100% of the funding they’re entitled to. Some charities might not be aware of the hidden charges levied for processing these claims, so we want to shine a light on this issue and empower charities to maximise the funds they receive. By championing an ‘All Give, No Take’ approach, we’re proud to be able to help charities put every pound of Gift Aid back into the causes that need it most.”

Get Grants FREE virtual conference sees over 4,500 people attend

The Get Grants FREE Virtual Conference took place on 1 and 2 October, sharing fundraising advice, top tips, Q&As, networking, and peer-support.

4,521 people signed up to attend and receive the recording.

The programme included practical ‘how-tos’, sharing knowledge, and wellbeing and confidence building, delivered by sector experts, funders, and hosted by Get Grants Founder & Director John Ellery.

Day 1 started with ‘Shift your Mindset for Fundraising Success’ delivered by Fundraiser & Life Coach Rosie Milsom which covered imposter syndrome, dealing with rejections, and ideas for celebrating successes to enable people to focus more on the positives.

Day 2 began with ‘Stay Motivated (and Stay Sane) as a Fundraiser’ delivered by Fundraising Trainer & Consultant David Page. This session opened with taking the time to say a thank you to fundraisers with lots of attendees sharing that they were rarely, if ever, thanked by their Trustees or Managers.

Other highlights included Fundraising Expert Michelle Stein’s live demonstration of how and when (and when not) to use AI for funding applications, and Jo Jefferys, co-creator of The List – Changes to Trust and Foundations in the UK ©2024 who discussed the state of the trust funding sector, how it is changing, what people can do in the meantime and how to prepare for what comes next.

Each day ended with a ‘Funders In Conversation’ session, bringing in big name funders to have a frank and open conversation about the funding landscape and how their funding practices.

Dignity acquires Farewill

Farewill has announced its acquisition by funeral provider Dignity. This will see the two companies combine their expertise and resources, with the aim of expanding their impact across legacy fundraising, in-memory giving, and funeral services.

The partnership will expand Farewill’s ability to invest in legacy fundraising tools to help its charity partners raise more for their causes. By combining forces, the joint company aims to contribute £5 billion to the third sector over the coming years.

Farewill will also launch a new In-Memory giving proposition through funeral plans, initially partnering with select charities. Leveraging Dignity’s network of 600 branches and over 76,000 funerals annually, this initiative will offer a new way for individuals to honour their loved ones.

Over the past nine years, Farewill has partnered with over 350 charities, helping raise more than £1.1 billion in pledged income through gifts in wills.

Dan Garrett, Co-Founder and CEO of Farewill said:

“This partnership is a major step towards realising our shared vision of transforming the end-of-life sector. With Dignity’s nationwide footprint and Farewill’s technology-driven solutions, we are poised to build the UK’s most comprehensive offering for legacy fundraising and end of life planning.”