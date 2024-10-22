GoFundMe & Meta launch integration to help boost social fundraising

GoFundMe and Meta are launching new social sharing features to provide more support for charities across Instagram and Facebook and make it easier for people to raise money on GoFundMe using these channels.

The features will be available in the UK, Australia, Ireland, Canada and US, and include enhanced sharing capabilities for charities and fundraising organisers to help fundraisers stand out in Instagram and Facebook feeds.

Advertisement

The integration also promises ‘seamless’ Instagram and Instagram Stories integrations, and native donation experiences for GoFundMe fundraisers through Instagram.

There will also be real-time, dynamic progress bars and a new donate button ‘designed to inspire action’.

GoFundMe and Meta say the new features on Instagram and Facebook will “make social sharing easier for fundraising organisers and donors to amplify their impact, while also bringing along their online communities to help the causes they care about most.”

GoFundMe’s Instagram integration launches on 31 October in the UK, with Facebook to follow.

GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan said:

“In the UK, one in every five GoFundMe pages is started for a charity. This integration will unlock powerful new channels for kind-hearted Britons to raise millions more for charities – and give organisations the tools to inspire a new generation of supporters to make a difference for the causes they care about.”

GivePanel integration with GoFundMe

GivePanel has also recently announced an integration with GoFundMe, also designed to support charities’ social fundraising efforts. The integration incorporates GoFundMe data into the GivePanel platform to help charities manage and track their fundraising activity across multiple platforms including Instagram and TikTok.

This is currently available for nonprofits in the US, Ireland and Australia, with plans to expand to more regions. GoFundMe data will sync directly into GivePanel, where users can track it alongside data from Facebook, JustGiving, and other platforms.