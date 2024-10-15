Programme for free Loyalty Day announced, plus more sector supplier news

News of About Loyalty’s 2024 event, which takes place next month, Octopus Legacy’s Autumn Free Wills Month campaign, the launch of the Charity Investment Consulting Partnership, Alzheimer’s Society’s partnership with PayPoint, and Agenda Consulting’s acquisition by WorkBuzz.

Programme for About Loyalty’s 2024 Loyalty Day announced

This year, Loyalty Day takes place on Thursday 21 November, from 14:00 – 17:00 GMT. The online event from About Loyalty is free to attend and open to all in the charity sector.

Now in its eighth year, Loyalty Day 2024 will focus on one key question: how good is your supporter experience?

Advertisement

The afternoon will include research from industry experts, stories of loyalty in action, and tips and best practice to take away.

Special guest speakers include charity experts from British Red Cross, Animals Asia, Breast Cancer Now and Dementia UK, who will be sharing practical insights and top tips for growing supporter loyalty based on real-world experiences.

Giannina Walsh, Supporter Experience Manager at Dementia UK and one of this year’s guest speakers, commented:

“It’s so important for a charity to understand and improve their supporter experience because it can ultimately support the long-term income growth and sustainability of an organisation – as shown by About Loyalty’s research. Not only that, the process of improving supporter experience can be an enabler in cultural transformation, increasing satisfaction all round – happy people, happy supporters!”

Octopus Legacy’s Autumn Free Wills Month campaign launches

Octopus Legacy has announced the start of its Autumn bi-annual Free Wills Month campaign.

With last year’s campaign raising £12.3 million in estimated legacy income in just two months, Octopus Legacy is partnering with charities from across the UK for their Autumn Free Wills Campaign to encourage more people to write their wills and support charities that matter to them, with the aim to surpass its previous milestone.

In addition to the new Free Wills campaign, Octopus Legacy has published a new guide on its website, to help people understand the importance of creating a will, consider the legacy they might want to leave behind, and learn how to get involved in the Free Wills Campaign and charity gifting.

Sam Grice, Founder and CEO at Octopus Legacy, said:

“Our Free Wills Month campaign has been a resounding success, demonstrating the power of estate planning to support charitable causes. Witnessing so many individuals take the proactive step of creating a will and leaving a legacy is truly inspiring. This campaign has highlighted the personal and meaningful nature of estate planning, encouraging people to consider not only their families but also the causes they love the most. The last campaign we ran helped raise £12.3 million in estimated legacy income for our charity partners in 2023. “For too long estate planning has been inaccessible for the majority of people. By offering free will-writing services, we’ve been able to reach individuals who may have otherwise overlooked this crucial aspect of their financial planning. The legacy gifts generated through this campaign provide a significant boost to charities that rely on long-term donations to fund vital research and awareness initiatives.”

Charity Investment Consulting Partnership launches to support sector’s investment practices & outcomes

A collaborative initiative, the Charity Investment Consulting Partnership (CICP), has been launched by independent consultancy Broadstone to support investment practices and outcomes within the UK charity sector.

It brings together independent investment consulting firms, including Aon, LCP, Barnett Waddingham, Hymans Robertson, XPS Group, ARC and PMCL Consulting, and is an open partnership for all independent investment consulting firms offering regulated advisory services to charities.

The partnership is designed to improve the overall investment landscape for charities by providing a forum for collaboration, sharing best practices and training, and promote greater transparency. The collaborative approach is intended to ensure that charities receive impartial advice. It will provide recommendations to membership organisations, governance groups and the Charity Commission, offer education and clarity on the role of independent advisers for charities, facilitate joint training and promote information sharing and collaboration between associated charities and sector stakeholders.

Commenting on the launch, Rachel Titchen, Charities and Investment Director at Broadstone and Chairman of CICP, said:

“We want to ensure all charities are able to access investment support to manage their investments. We have seen many organisations missing out on valuable returns, particularly because of holding excess cash, and we believe one of the best ways to promote change is to increase education and collaboration amongst advisers. Setting up this partnership seemed the right step to do this.”

Alzheimer’s Society partners with PayPoint to make paying in donations easier

Alzheimer’s Society and PayPoint have announced a new partnership that aims to simplify the process of paying in donations.

The partnership uses the PayPoint Cash In service, which works with Paypoint’s network of retailers across the UK. This gives Alzheimer’s Society access to over 29,000 stores that can now accept cash deposits from fundraising activities and process the payment into the charity’s bank account.

The service will enable the charity’s staff and volunteers to securely process deposits with unique codes that allow for easy tracking of the amount and depositor, with funds transferred directly to the charity’s bank account.

Jo Toolan, Managing Director of Client Services at PayPoint, said:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Alzheimer’s Society to offer the Cash In solution. This partnership represents more than just convenience—it’s a leap toward greater efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and security for charities navigating the complexities of cash handling in today’s environment. The Cash In service eliminates the barriers of distance, opening hours, and paperwork, ensuring that every penny raised can be swiftly put to work supporting those affected by dementia.”

Alzheimer’s Society Head of Regional Engagement, Siobhan Nugent, said:

“Partnering with PayPoint holds immense potential in saving us time and administrative costs when processing cash donations. Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer and 1 in 3 people born today will go on to develop it in their lifetime, so this partnership will help us better channel our resources to helping fund pioneering research, campaign for change, and run our dedicated support services, which are a lifeline to thousands.”

WorkBuzz acquires Agenda Consulting

Agenda Consulting, a research and engagement consultancy specialising in supporting charities, has been acquired by employee engagement specialist WorkBuzz as it works to expand its reach in the NFP and charity sector.

Agenda brings over 20 years’ experience of helping global charities including Plan International and WaterAid improve engagement levels, and its global benchmarking data will also enhance WorkBuzz’s employee listening services for HR leaders with deskless, hybrid, and remote workers.

The acquisition means a broader offering for Agenda customers, including access to WorkBuzz’s mobile-optimised and multilingual survey platform, the support of a team of people scientists, and pre-, during and post survey expertise.

Steven Frost, CEO and Founder of WorkBuzz commented:

“In Agenda, we’ve found a partner that intimately understands the NFP space. Our collective knowledge and advanced survey technologies put us in a market-leading position within the not-for-profit and charity space, and we look forward to helping organisations worldwide to elevate their employee and volunteer experiences, including those of their deskless workers.”