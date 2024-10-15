Major charities issue urgent statement calling on global leaders to protect Northern Gaza Destruction in Gaza © Mahmud HAMS / AFP

Almost 40 charities from across the globe including the UK’s Action Aid, Christian Aid, Islamic Relief, Oxfam and War Child, have this afternoon issued an urgent statement on the deepening humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza, which remains cut off from food, fuel and all humanitarian aid.

They are calling on global leaders to act now to end the Israeli forces’ assault on Northern Gaza, which they say is being ‘wiped off the map’ with the Israeli forces’ assault on Gaza having escalated to ‘a horrifying level of atrocity’.

The statement says that:

‘Under the guise of “evacuation,” Israeli forces have ordered the forced displacement of an estimated 400,000 Palestinians trapped in northern Gaza, including Gaza City. This is not an evacuation—this is forced displacement under gunfire. Since 1 October, no food has been allowed into the area, and civilians are being starved and bombed in their homes and their tents.’

The charities say that global leaders have a legal and moral duty to act now, and that while the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Genocide Convention, there is ‘no evidence that Israel has adhered to these orders, and the killing of Palestinians has only intensified.’

The statement calls for unimpeded access for humanitarian organisations, and for an immediate ceasefire and end to Israel’s occupation, saying:

“Any attempt to alter the territorial integrity of Gaza constitutes a blatant violation of international law. This is especially egregious in light of the recent ICJ advisory opinion, which significantly heightens the obligation of third states to take decisive action. Failure to do so risks their complicity in perpetuating the illegal occupation.

“All parties must allow unimpeded access for humanitarian organisations to deliver aid based on need, without restricting types, volumes, or locations. Aid delivery must remain impartial and independent of military objectives to prevent its instrumentalisation or politicisation. Civilians must not be forced to flee to receive aid; those choosing to stay in their homes must be protected under international law.

“We demand an immediate ceasefire and an end to Israel’s illegal occupation. Global leaders must act in line with the UN General Assembly Resolution on the ICJ Advisory Opinion and fulfil their obligation not to facilitate or support Israel’s illegal occupation. Third states must halt now the transfer of all weapons, parts, and ammunition that could be used to commit further violations of international humanitarian law.

“This is not a time for silence – this is a time for action. The people of Gaza cannot wait. The world must intervene now before more innocent lives are lost.”

The UK Foreign Office has just announced sanctions against seven groups that support illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank. The Guardian reports the Foreign Office as saying that they had supported and sponsored violence against communities in the West Bank, and that there had been an unprecedented rise in settler violence.

Back in February, more than 60 INGOs signed an open letter to MPs calling on them to support a ceasefire.