People urged to donate some of 200mn+ unwanted devices

There are more than 200 million old and unused devices sitting unused in British households that could be recycled or refurbished and rehomed, according to new research from Vodafone. Along with Good Things Foundation, the organisation is encouraging the public to donate them to help more get more people connected.

The study, conducted to encourage device donations during this week’s Get Online Week (14-20 October), revealed the average Brit has at least two old phones stashed away at home, with more than one in ten (13%) keeping up to five unused devices, including laptops (52%), tablets (37%) and TVs (18%).

Roughly a quarter (26%) say they’ve had devices sitting idle in drawers for up to five years, with baby boomers among those most likely to keep hold of their old tech for longer.

Worries about security (32%) and others accessing their old content (21%) put people off recycling or donating a phone, although 78% would like to put their old tech to better use. 13% stated they didn’t know how to give their device a second life, with 14% of people thinking it wouldn’t be useful to somebody else.

However, research by 3Gen suggests 1.5 million people are without access to a mobile device such as a phone, laptop or tablet, as well as connection to the internet.

Vodafone is asking people to dig out their old devices and donate them to The Great British Tech Appeal, giving them a new lease of life and helping connect someone who doesn’t have access to a device. The Great British Tech Appeal is part of Vodafone’s everyone.connected campaign, which has pledged to help 4 million people and businesses cross the digital divide by the end of 2025, through the donation of connectivity, devices and skills.

Donated devices are wiped, refurbished, reboxed and paired with free data, calls and texts for six months. Vodafone’s charity partners, including Good Things Foundation and Barnardo’s, ensure the devices are then given to those who need them most.

Helen Milner OBE, Group CEO of Good Things Foundation, said:

“Get Online Week is the UK’s largest digital inclusion campaign, focusing on raising awareness of the digital divide and the work needed to fix it. Digital exclusion is still at unacceptable levels across the UK and people are missing out on opportunities and access to vital services as a result. The Great British Tech Appeal supports our National Device Bank – which also accepts device donations from large public and private sector organisations – and is one of the many ways in which Good Things Foundation works with Vodafone to tackle the digital divide. “It’s a great way for anyone having a clear out to give their device a second life and potentially change someone else’s life for the better. Even if you think your old devices are too old or too damaged to be given to someone else, please do donate them. If they can’t be refurbished, we can still recycle them to support further UK wide digital inclusion investment.”

Nicki Lyons, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer, Vodafone UK, said:

“The wonderful thing about the Great British Tech Appeal is that, as well as helping to tackle digital exclusion by providing devices to those who need them most, it also gives people a sustainable way to clear out their old tech. That’s because every donated device gets a second life or is responsibly recycled, thanks to our amazing partners like Good Things Foundation. While our data suggests that many would love to donate their devices, but either don’t know how or are worried about the security implications, it really couldn’t be simpler or safer.”