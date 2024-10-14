Ewan McGregor raises £135K for CHAS through whisky auction, plus more celeb charity support

Celebrity charity support news, from actor Ewan McGregor and his whisky auction, benefitting CHAS, to an upcoming show by Phil Dunster for Young Lives vs Cancer, and Dominic West joining Julian House as ambassador.

Ewan McGregor raises £135K for CHAS with auction of rare Arran whisky

Ewan McGregor has raised £135,000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) through the auction of 150 exclusive bottles from his personal 1998 cask of Arran Single Malt, distilled at Lochranza Distillery.

Taking place on Whisky Auctioneer, 543 bidders from 28 countries placed over 7,000 bids on Ewan’s Cut, with the final hammer price reaching £119,893, and an additional £15,107 contributed through Whisky Auctioneer’s decision to waive its seller’s commission and donate its buyer’s fees. Bottle #1 of Ewan’s Cut set a new record for the highest price ever achieved for a bottle of Arran Single Malt at auction, fetching £4,350.

Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster to lead star-studded evening of entertainment in aid of Young Lives vs Cancer

Emmy-award nominated actor and star of Ted Lasso, Phil Dunster is bringing his own show to town in support of Young Lives vs Cancer. An Evening with Phil Dunster & Friends will feature a line-up of performers from the worlds of drama, music and comedy in a variety show, for one night only, at the Victoria Palace Theatre, on Sunday 24 November.

Best known for his role as Jamie Tartt on Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, Phil will be joined by comedian Rob Delaney, and fellow comedian, actress and writer Aisling Bea. Joining them will be Olivier award-nominated Zizi Strallen, who recently starred alongside Phil in Oklahoma! at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Singer-songwriters Alex Vargas and BEKA are also joining the line-up, with further acts to be announced.

On this #WorldHomelessDay, we are delighted to announce that Dominic West is our new ambassador at Julian House!



Find out about his involvement: https://t.co/w8kcsnOcsM pic.twitter.com/4otErXVQAY — Julian House (@JulianHouseUK) October 10, 2024

Dominic West joins Julian House as ambassador

Julian House has announced actor Dominic West as its new ambassador. West, best known for his roles in The Wire and The Crown, has previously supported the charity by donating food from his local farm to its emergency shelter in Bath.

In the ambassador role he will champion the charity’s work, help to raise awareness of the root causes of homelessness, and inspire broader community support for those in need.

Delighted to announce that Pat Lally has joined our Charity Team as our newest Celebrity Ambassador! 👣



Find out more about Pat and our team on our website – https://t.co/tW7BhBGQtK pic.twitter.com/2okxZ8VpCK — footprintscec (@footprintscec) August 29, 2024

Pat Lally, an actor and voice over artist, has taken up the ambassador role at Nottingham-based Footprints Conductive Education Centre. Lally is from Manchester, and has appeared in many films, theatre productions and TV programmes, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

He has supported Footprints for a number of years, including being part of Team Footprints FC charity football matches, and supporting the charity and its services.

Celebrities urge public to raise cash for NHS by taking part in ‘The Big Step’

Dr Ranj Singh, Gaby Roslin, Dr Hilary Jones, Ade Adepitan, Ben Shephard, Dame Arlene Philips, The Proclaimers and Lee Latchford-Evans have all endorsed the annual stepping challenge, which aims to improve health of nation and raise funds for NHS Charities Together to support NHS staff, patients and communities

Now in its second year, ‘The Big Step’ takes place this October with the aim of getting the nation active while improving NHS services in the process. It asks people to walk 5,000 or 10,000 steps every day for the month of October. TV regulars Dr Hilary Jones, Ade Adepitan and Ben Shephard; choreographer Dame Arlene Philips; Scottish music duo The Proclaimers and former Steps superstar Lee Latchford-Evans have recorded special video messages encouraging participants to get involved in this year’s walking challenge.

The Duchess of Edinburgh to continue Girlguiding patronage

Girlguiding has announced that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh is continuing the Royal patronage of the charity and youth organisation. The Duchess’s patronage will continue the tradition of Royal support, following on from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who was Patron from 1953.

The Duchess has been President of Girlguiding since 2003. In her first official engagement as Patron, she joined over 100 Girlguiding members made up of Brownies, Guides and Rangers at a planned contact with the International Space Station and wider STEM event on Saturday 5 October at Brooklands Museum, Weybridge. The Duchess was presented with a special Patron badge at the event, and a celebration badge to mark the occasion is available to Girlguiding’s members and volunteers.

John Partridge becomes Momentum Children’s Charity ambassador

In his role as ambassador, John Partridge will work closely with Momentum Children’s Charity to raise awareness of how they support families in Surrey, Sussex and London. He will also support the charity’s various campaigns, helping to reach new audiences, and be involved in some of Momentum’s key fundraising events.

A singer, dancer, actor, panellist and TV Presenter, Partridge is widely recognised for various roles and is probably best known for playing the role of Christian Clarke in Eastenders from 2008-2016.