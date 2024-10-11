Scope & Evri team up on accessibility, plus more corporate partnership news

Scope and Evri have announced a three-year partnership to support people in the workplace and at home. Other corporate partnership and fundraising news includes IKEA and the Baby Bank Alliance, and Cadent’s work with Birmingham NHS Charity.

IKEA partners with the Baby Bank Alliance

IKEA has announced a new partnership with the Baby Bank Alliance. To support baby banks and bring play into more children’s lives, IKEA will donate £1 from every sale of its new 21-piece SKOGSDUVA children’s range to the Baby Bank Alliance until 31 December.

The collaboration will help raise awareness of the increasingly important role and impact baby banks have for the one in three children and their families living in poverty in the UK. Donations from the campaign will be used towards supporting baby banks to support more families, including funding essentials such as sleep and play related items.

Advertisement

Fletchers Engineering supports Salford in new Youth Zone partnership

Fletchers Engineering has committed to a five-year patronage agreement supporting Salford’s new Youth Zone, SYZ. This pledge will see the engineering services provide essential contributions to the construction and early development of the Youth Zone, as well as their expertise and industry experience.

Fletchers Engineering first teamed up with SYZ in April to complete a sponsored 10km walk across the city. The fundraiser included an exciting trip to see Salford City FC play at the Peninsula Stadium and raised £3,165 for the Youth Zone.

Toni, who passed away at 47 after a secondary breast cancer diagnosis

New partnership with beauty brand to support Make 2nds Count

Make 2nds Count has announced a year-long partnership with beauty brand LAB FACTOR, which will directly support the charity’s campaign ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) this October.

The collaboration holds personal significance for LAB FACTOR’s founder, Angelina Salacinski, whose sister Toni passed away at 47 after receiving her secondary breast cancer diagnosis. The partnership will be introduced with a charity raffle this October, giving participants the chance to win exclusive beauty products. Additionally, LAB FACTOR will be selling a special edition branded beauty mat throughout BCAM, with 50% of all sales directly supporting Make 2nds Count.

Actuarial and pension consulting firm Quantum Advisory recently took part in Tŷ Hafan’s Football Fives tournament and raised £3,000 for the children’s hospice charity. The firm entered two teams into the round robin league which featured Champions League, Europa League and ECL stages, including knock-out phases, semi-finals and the final.

Joining the fundraisers at the tournament was former Wales and Cardiff City player Danny Gabbidon who held a live Q&A session and presented a series of awards. Quantum received the top fundraisers award for a second year running, sharing the award this time with V12 Retail Finance. John Plenderleith, an Investment Consultant at Quantum Advisory, was also named ‘player of the match’ for his performance in the final. The Football Fives tournament is held annually by Tŷ Hafan at Gôl Centres in Cardiff and was this year sponsored by V12 Retail Finance.

Hard Rock Cafe supports breast cancer research during ‘Pinktober’

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, AKA ‘Pinktober’, Hard Rock Cafe is collaborating with its global talent ambassador Lionel Messi, extending its work with Red Bull Racing and releasing limited edition pink burger buns. Hard Rock Cafe been working to raise awareness for the cause since 1999, and has so far raised $12,000,000.

As part of the campaign, the Hard Rock Heals Foundation is hosting an auction featuring rare, autographed gear from both Messi and Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The auction, running from 1 October to 22 November, will include Messi’s pink football boots worn during a historic Inter Miami CF match and signed racing gear from the Oracle Red Bull Racing team. Hard Rock Cafe London and Piccadilly Circus are also bringing the power of pink to their menus with special burgers served on pink buns. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation to support breast cancer research.

Scope and Evri announce new partnership

Evri has entered into a three-year partnership with Scope with the two working together to promote disability inclusion within the logistics industry with the aim of creating social change. The strategic partnership will focus on creating a more accessible and inclusive workplace for both disabled Evri employees and disabled consumers.

Scope will support Evri to audit their practices, understand what they need to do to improve and work with them to create and deliver training packages. Evri will also donate £125,000 to support Scope’s mission to create an equal future with disabled people. It has launched new doorstep delivery preferences to offer more options for those who might need longer, or who can’t get to the door to accept a delivery.

Cadent partners with Birmingham NHS Charity to support people struggling with fuel & general poverty

Cadent has announced a landmark partnership with an NHS charity. For the first time, Cadent, with its Foundation, will work directly with Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust Charity. The agreement will see a new NHS charity project ‘The Direct Access to Wellbeing Services Team’ (DAWS) created, operating in the community and hospitals across Birmingham with its first initiative being a ‘Well & Warm’ service to help address health inequalities.

A £2.4mn grant will fund the new service, designed specifically to support 100k of the most vulnerable people living in the city over the next two years, delivering support for those in fuel and general poverty who would otherwise struggle to leave hospital or remain healthy and warm at home. The newly created DAWS team, will deliver fully funded financial, energy and carbon monoxide advice, as well as help promote early health messages to keep people well at home. Bespoke in-home energy efficiency interventions and income maximisation will also be provided in partnership with Act on Energy.