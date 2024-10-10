Great Fundraising Organizations, by Alan Clayton. Book cover.

ICO launches audit framework to help with data protection compliance

Melanie May

Melanie May | 10 October 2024 | News

A woman's hand on a computer mouse, also holding a pen. By Vojtech Okenka on Pexels

The Information Commissioner’s Office has this week launched a new data protection audit framework, designed to help organisations assess their compliance with key legal requirements. 

The framework is an extension of the ICO’s existing Accountability Framework and is designed to provide large businesses and organisations in the public, private and third sectors with a starting point to evaluate how they handle and protect personal information. It includes practical tools for building and maintaining strong privacy management.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations, by Alan Clayton. Buy now.

It contains nine toolkits, which cover the following areas:

Each toolkit includes examples of measures that organisations should have in place to manage identified risks and ensure they are effectively complying with data protection law.  They also include a list of ways in which organisations can meet ICO expectations in relation to each of these measures, and additional options to consider based on examples of good practice the ICO has seen during its audits.

The toolkits all have a downloadable data protection audit tracker to help organisations conduct their own assessment of compliance, tracking actions that must be taken in areas needing improvement. 

Ian Hulme, ICO Director of Regulatory Assurance, said:

“Transparency and accountability in data protection are essential, not just for regulatory compliance but for building trust with the public. Research shows us that people increasingly value the responsible use of their personal information, and want organisations to be able to demonstrate strong data protection practices.

 

“Our new audit framework will help build trust and encourage a positive data protection culture, as well as being flexible in targeting the most pressing areas of compliance. We want to empower organisations to embrace data protection as an asset, not just a legal requirement.”

Related posts

UK Fundraising
5 February 2016

ICO launches self-assessment DPA tool
UK Fundraising
21 February 2017

Discussion from the Fundraising and Regulatory Compliance Conference
UK Fundraising
29 August 2017

Charity sector responsible for 27 data security incidents in Q1: down on Q3
UK Fundraising
27 February 2018

New fees to fund ICO to take effect in May

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon