ICO launches audit framework to help with data protection compliance

The Information Commissioner’s Office has this week launched a new data protection audit framework, designed to help organisations assess their compliance with key legal requirements.

The framework is an extension of the ICO’s existing Accountability Framework and is designed to provide large businesses and organisations in the public, private and third sectors with a starting point to evaluate how they handle and protect personal information. It includes practical tools for building and maintaining strong privacy management.

It contains nine toolkits, which cover the following areas:

Accountability

Records management

Information & cyber security

Training and awareness

Data sharing

Requests for data

Personal data breach management

Artificial intelligence

Age-appropriate design

Each toolkit includes examples of measures that organisations should have in place to manage identified risks and ensure they are effectively complying with data protection law. They also include a list of ways in which organisations can meet ICO expectations in relation to each of these measures, and additional options to consider based on examples of good practice the ICO has seen during its audits.

The toolkits all have a downloadable data protection audit tracker to help organisations conduct their own assessment of compliance, tracking actions that must be taken in areas needing improvement.

Ian Hulme, ICO Director of Regulatory Assurance, said:

“Transparency and accountability in data protection are essential, not just for regulatory compliance but for building trust with the public. Research shows us that people increasingly value the responsible use of their personal information, and want organisations to be able to demonstrate strong data protection practices. “Our new audit framework will help build trust and encourage a positive data protection culture, as well as being flexible in targeting the most pressing areas of compliance. We want to empower organisations to embrace data protection as an asset, not just a legal requirement.”