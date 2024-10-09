Rausing Trusts to combine into Julia Rausing Trust

From 2025, the Julia and Hans Rausing Trust will combine with the Julia Rausing Trust, it was announced yesterday.

The Julia Rausing Trust was launched by Hans Rausing in July 2024 in order to make memorial donations in honour of his late wife, with the Julia and Hans Rausing Trust continuing its philanthropy during the year. Julia Rausing died in April this year.

From 2025, the two trusts will be brought together under the banner of the Julia Rausing Trust with Hans Rausing choosing to continue his giving solely under his late wife’s name to honour her memory and build on her philanthropic legacy.

In 2023, the Julia and Hans Rausing Trust granted more than £71 million, its largest year of donations.

Rausing has pledged ongoing annual giving through the Julia Rausing Trust of £100mn, which doubles the average amount given through the Julia and Hans Rausing Trust. £50mn has already been distributed this year.

The increased funding comes at a time where opportunities for charities have been diminished through a number of other funding streams pausing or closing due to overwhelming demand or strategic review.

Simon Fourmy, Director of the Trust, said:

“Uniting these two trust funds under Julia Rausing’s name acknowledges the leading role she played in directing our philanthropic giving over many years. The increase in annual giving will benefit many charities in the years to come, building on Julia’s significant contribution to UK society and continuing to honour her memory.”

The announcement was made on 8 October at a memorial service for Julia Rausing held at St James’s Church, Piccadilly. Over 350 guests were in attendance including representatives from The Princes Trust, Centrepoint, and The National Gallery, all of which have received support from her philanthropy. Orlando Fraser, Chair of the Charity Commission also attended.

Speaking at the memorial service, Fraser said:

“Julia leaves a literally incredible philanthropic legacy, having conducted with Hans a massive campaign of giving to British charities since 2014 that places these Rausing heirs to Tetrapak on a par with the philanthropy of Carnegie or Frick in their heyday. “Julia understood the unique and hugely important role philanthropy can make to society. As John Townsend of the Prince’s Trust has said “Julia was a visionary philanthropist, displaying exceptional generosity to the communities that mattered to her most…I know she would have been enormously proud that her funding will change the prospects of thousands of young people who need her help”. “And she lived that principle by giving generously, publicly, and with pride, not only of her family’s wealth, but of her passion and expertise, which is seen in a number of ways.”