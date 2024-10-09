Blackbaud - discover the latest trends impacting the charity sector, uncover AI trends and more in the Status of Fundraising report. Download now. Blackbaud.

Longitude Prize on Dementia awards five finalists £300k each to take projects forward

Melanie May

Melanie May | 9 October 2024 | News

Autonomous smartwatch app
AUTONOMOUS smartwatch-based app

Glasses to help people with dementia navigate their environment and a smartwatch that learns daily routines are among five technologies awarded £300,000 as finalists in the £4.4mn Longitude Prize on Dementia. 

The global challenge prize is focused on the creation of new assistive technologies that use AI to transform how people live with dementia after a diagnosis so that they can maintain their independence for as long as possible. It is funded by Alzheimer’s Society and Innovate UK and delivered by Challenge Works (part of Nesta). 

The five finalists, announced last night on BBC One’s The One Show, will each receive £300,000 to develop their technologies in the next 15 months. They are:

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations, by Alan Clayton. Buy now.

MemoryAid

Dr James Brown, CEO of Supersense Technologies said: 

“A few years ago, I was volunteering with a charity supporting people who had just received a dementia diagnosis. At almost every house we visited there would be a drawer full of unused gadgets – fall-detection watches or pendants, AI speakers – great tech but clearly not being used by the people it was designed for.

 

“As an engineer and researcher with a decade of experience in developing sensor technology, I knew that there was far better, unintrusive technology that could help people with dementia or mild cognitive impairment to live safely in their own homes for longer, and to help families know that their loved one is safe and well. Our system is specifically designed to maintain a person’s privacy and autonomy, while identifying new behavioural patterns as soon as they develop, so that loved ones or carers can provide support at the right time, all with the aim of helping people to stay independent in their homes for longer.”

Kate Lee, CEO of Alzheimer’s Society said: 

“Currently, around one million people in the UK live with dementia, a figure projected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040. AI presents exciting opportunities to help those with dementia stay active and independent, enabling them to remain in their own homes for as long as possible. By harnessing the power of technology, we can support memory recall and assist individuals in maintaining their daily routines. The five finalists of the Longitude Prize on Dementia are tackling these challenges in innovative and diverse ways. I look forward to seeing how their technologies evolve over the next year.”

In addition to the financial reward, non-financial support has been funded until the end of 2025. This includes access to potential product users, mentorship, and expert advice on technical and business aspects of the innovation to ensure products are scalable. It will also facilitate knowledge sharing between participants. All teams will be working with people with lived experience to ensure solutions are fully co-created. 

In early 2026, one winner will receive a prize pot of £1 million, following a judging process with the international Judging Panel and Lived Experience Advisory Panel.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
8 February 2007

Fundraising potential of SPSS to feature at March event
UK Fundraising
26 February 2007

CFDG IT conference on 1 March
UK Fundraising
28 February 2013

Hope for Children launches new website
UK Fundraising
8 February 2015

Unicef UK chooses Aframe for managing promotional video

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon