Local charity gifted tricycles, & more corporate partnership news

A Bath-based charity has received a donation of tricycles, while Dreams is supporting Shelter with monetary donations this World Homelessness Day, and AVOCADO Foundation is hosting a special corporate edition of its Dragon’s Den event with applications to take part now open. More on these stories, and other corporate partnership news below.

Dreams to donate £5 for every transaction to Shelter for World Homeless Day

Bed retailer Dreams is marking World Homeless Day on 10 October with a product-led promotion to raise funds for Shelter. The campaign, to “help make a safe night’s sleep a reality” is part of Dreams’ three-year partnership with the charity.

Dreams will pay £5 to Shelter for every transaction made both online and in-store, from Thursday 10 October to Sunday 13 October. This promotion applies to purchases of any value and will be used to fund Shelter’s emergency helpline that supports people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Applications open for special corporate edition of AVOCADO Foundation’s Dragon’s Den

The AVOCADO Foundation, in partnership with Linklaters, is hosting a special edition of its annual Dragons’ Den event, dubbed the AVOCADO Den Corporate Edition. This is an opportunity for BAMER-led non-profits and entrepreneurs to showcase their impact and secure grants of up to £2,000. Shortlisted participants will also receive a free accredited digital course, valued at over £100. Applications to take part are open until 15 October, with the event taking place on 12 November.

AVOCADO Den is an annual celebration of the work done by BAMER-led non-profits, with representatives from UK grant-givers. The event offers networking opportunities and includes grants and prizes designed to support BAMER-led nonprofits and entrepreneurs in expanding their impact. One of the highlights of the lunch time event is the live pitch session, where finalists present their ideas to an audience of potential supporters.

Jorvik Tricycles donates tricycles to Bath-based charity

Bath-based SWALLOW charity has been selected as a winner in a recent Jorvik Tricycles competition. The prize of a donation of non-electric tricycles will support people with learning disabilities at SWALLOW to remain active and mobile.

The competition called upon Bath-based charities and businesses to nominate themselves to be in with a chance of winning. Due to an overwhelming response, Jorvik selected two winners – including a local refillable store. In the upcoming months, Jorvik will be donating a total of 10 non-electric trikes to charities nationwide to mark the businesses 10th year anniversary and align with the company’s ongoing mission to make cycling accessible for all.

Shelter charity shops to host fashion treasure hunt in partnership with AllSaints

To mark AllSaints’ 30th birthday celebrations and World Homeless Day (10 October), Shelter and AllSaints are working together to host sustainable fashion events across 30 of Shelter’s/Shelter Scotland’s retail stores this month. AllSaints is donating 5,000 pieces of quality womenswear, menswear and accessories, including one-of-a-kind pieces, samples and items from past collections. There will also be ‘the best of Shelter’ items, which include designer and vintage pieces handpicked for the events.

The highlight of the events will be the chance for shoppers to unearth some fashion treasure – with one special Golden Ticket item planted in each participating store. These Golden Ticket items will be AllSaints gems, handpicked by the brand’s Design Director and ‘hidden’ in selected Shelter and Shelter Scotland stores for shoppers to discover.

Limitless DMC staff raise almost £5k for ForRefugees through Edinburgh Kiltwalk

Limitless DMC team members completed the 20-mile Edinburgh Kiltwalk on Sunday 15 September, raising £4,751 in support of ForRefugees. The funds will go directly towards initiatives to support refugees across Europe, with the team aiming to reach a final fundraising target of £5,000.

The money will support several key initiatives led by ForRefugees over the next few months. In Athens, the charity will provide language lessons and vocational training for refugees aged 18-25, equipping them with essential skills to rebuild their lives. Additionally, a mobile ‘free clothes’ shop will be established, providing clothing to those in need. The funds will also be used to provide food vouchers in Lithuania. These three initiatives are estimated to assist approximately 5,000 people in total.

Invesco celebrates one year anniversary of environmental partnership with WWT

Invesco UK and WWT are celebrating one year of working together to support conservation and restoration of UK wetlands. Invesco UK remains the largest donor to the Blue Recovery fund, which WWT launched in 2020, with the aim of creating and restoring 100,000 hectares of wetlands across the UK by 2050. Invesco UK’s support has contributed towards WWT’s critical mapping work to identify locations in the UK for wetland creation and restoration.

In addition to the funding, to date 47 Invesco staff have volunteered at the London wetland centre in Barnes with 30 more attending before the end of 2024. Staff have also volunteered at Invesco’s Henley-on-Thames office to create their own mini wetland.

Lockton raises £198k for Alzheimer’s Society through fundraising walk

Independent insurance broker Lockton Companies has raised over £190k for Alzheimer’s Society, through a 23km sponsored walk across the Surrey Hills. Lockton Steps Up for Alzheimer’s took place on Friday 20 September, involving over 250 Lockton Associates and Partners, and coinciding with World Alzheimer’s Day on 21 September.

The walk was organised by Lockton and The Lockton Charitable Association, which supports charitable causes working to improve the lives of people across the UK. So far it has raised over £2 million, supporting other charities including Children with Cancer UK, Great Ormond Street Hospital and Rays of Sunshine. The Lockton Charitable Association has supported the Alzheimer’s Society for a number of years, raising in excess of £500,000 to date.

Q-Park renews partnership with B:Music

Q-Park has renewed its partnership with B:Music, the music charity that operates Symphony Hall in Birmingham. Q-Park and B:Music have had a collaboration for many years with discounted parking provided for members at Q-Park Brindleyplace, a 4 minute walk from Symphony Hall.

As part of this extended partnership all ticket holders visiting Symphony Hall can take advantage of a 10% discount when pre-booking parking online. Q-Park is also donating 10% of the revenue from bookings made using the discount back to B:Music, helping to fund their charitable activities across Birmingham.

Two Wheels for Life & Memento Exclusives raise funds through live auctions

Two Wheels for Life recently joined forces with memorabilia specialist Memento Exclusives to raise money through a series of live auctions. The auctions, held in the FanZone at Silverstone Circuit during the weekend of the 2024 MotoGP™ British Grand Prix, featured items donated by MotoGP™ Authentics.

These included: two bottles of Prosecco (one signed by the 2023 Valencia GP podium finishers and the other signed by 2023 World Champion, Francesco Bagnaia), the 2024 British GP flag from the event itself, the 2023 Qatar GP Sprint flag and the 2023 Qatar GP flag, which was won by current MotoGP™ rider Fabio di Giannantonio; a sentimental purchase as this flag marked his first and only GP win to date. All auctions raised £6,000, with proceeds donated to the charity.