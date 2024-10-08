Scouts announces Aidan Jones as next CEO, plus more sector movers

Scouts’ new CEO joins on 14 October, while Shelter CEO Polly Neate has announced that she is to step down next March. More on these and other sector movers below.

Scouts names Aidan Jones as next CEO

Aidan Jones OBE has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Scouts by its Board of Trustees. He joins the charity on Monday 14 October. He was previously Chief Executive of Relate, where he served for five years from 2018. Prior to that, as Executive Director of WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017 and Chief Executive of WorldSkills London 2011, Jones oversaw the successful delivery of major events focused on promoting vocational skills as a positive career choice for young people.

Jones has years of experience in both UK and international Scouts. He was Chief Operating Officer of the World Scout Bureau from 2012-14, and was Executive Director for EuroJam in 2005 and the Centenary World Scout Jamboree in the UK in 2007. Earlier in his career, he was the staff lead supporting the UK’s contingent to the World Scout Jamboree in Thailand in 2003. More recently he served as a member of one of the review panels to ensure Scouts learnt from its participation in the 2023 World Scout Jamboree.

Shelter Chief Executive Polly Neate to step down in March 2025

Polly Neate CBE has announced she will be leaving her role as Chief Executive of Shelter at the end of March 2025, after more than seven years in post. She has made the decision for personal reasons, including wanting to pursue new challenges, and a belief that now is an optimal moment in Shelter’s ten-year strategy cycle and the external campaigning environment to transition to new leadership.

The process of recruiting her successor is under way. In the event of a gap between Neate’s departure and a new Chief Executive starting, Shelter’s Chief Operating Officer Tim Gutteridge will serve as interim Chief Executive with support from Shelter’s Executive Leadership Team. Neate will continue to sit on the boards of both the Young Women’s Trust and Women in Sport, and as a Non-executive Director of Wessex Local Medical Committees.

Tera Allas to take up Chair role at Pro Bono Economics

Tera Allas CBE is to join think tank Pro Bono Economics (PBE) as its new Chair of Trustees. Lord Gus O’Donnell who has held the position since 2016 will become Honorary President and continue being an ambassador for PBE’s work.

Allas starts the role officially in January 2025 and long-standing trustee David Gregson will be interim Chair. Allas is currently Director of Research and Economics at McKinsey & Company, where she leads research on macroeconomic trends, productivity, and growth. She also serves on multiple advisory groups and boards, including as Chair of The Productivity Institute’s Advisory Committee, trustee of Be the Business, and is a former trustee of the Royal Economic Society. Allas was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2019 for her contributions to economic policy.

Michael Jermey appointed as new Chair of the Disasters Emergency Committee

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has appointed Michael Jermey as the new Chair of its Board of Trustees. Jermey will succeed Sue Inglish when she completes her term as Chair in March 2025, and will step down from his current role as Director of News and Current Affairs at ITV at the end of 2024.

With a career spanning nearly four decades, Jermey has led ITV’s news and current affairs division for the past 16 years. During his tenure, he expanded ITV’s national television news output and introduced news services on a number of digital platforms. In his current role, he has also worked closely with the DEC, supporting the broadcast of DEC appeal films on ITV and other commercial broadcasters during emergency appeal launches.

Royal British Legion appoints Vice Admiral (Rtd) Paul Bennett as National President

The Royal British Legion has announced the appointment of Vice Admiral (Rtd) Paul Bennett CB OBE as the charity’s new National President. This follows the passing of Sir Clive Johnstone KBE CB in May 2024. Vice Admiral Bennett will assume the role in October, ahead of the Remembrance period. His first duties will be to represent the Royal British Legion at key ceremonial events in November, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, and the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

Vice Admiral Bennett joined the Royal Navy in 1985. Following an extensive career at sea, including several roles ashore, he was recognised with an OBE for his work in Navy Command for Above Water Capability and Maritime Security. His final role before retiring from service in 2021 was as Chief of Staff for Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia, after which he assumed a role as a NATO Senior Mentor.

Lionel Marumahoko appointed Chair of Trustees at SolarAid

SolarAid has appointed two new members to its Board of Trustees. Lionel Marumahoko has been appointed as Chair, while Chris Austin, a former senior civil servant with a career in international development joins as a trustee.

Marumahoko has spent over 25 years with The Coca-Cola Company, where he provided executive leadership across 36 Sub-Saharan Africa markets. A leader in distribution networks and business operations across the African continent, he has lived and worked in 8 African countries, developing a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within these diverse markets. He is currently Managing Partner at BPL AFRICACONNECT, where he advises businesses on growth and expansion strategies in Africa.

Alison Forrestal to join Pilotlight as Chair of Trustees

Pilotlight has appointed Alison Forrestal as its new Chair of Trustees. Effective from January 2025, Forrestal will succeed Sally Bailey, who has led the Board over the past six years.

Forrestal brings over 25 years of experience in leadership roles at Diageo, Amazon and Immediate Media, with specific expertise in developing customer-led innovation and growth strategies, along with a strong commitment to advance Pilotlight’s mission. She is also Chair of Kudos Innovations, Trustee at Blue Cross and a Non-Executive Director at Learning with Experts.