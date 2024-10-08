Funding & resourcing challenges force trustee charity to close

Getting on Board has announced its closure and the appointment of an insolvency firm to wind the charity down.

A statement on its site expresses “deep sadness” at the decision, and shares that “Despite considerable efforts from staff, associates and the volunteer board, the reality of an increasingly challenging funding environment for infrastructure charities, coupled with acute resourcing pressures has left no viable alternative but to cease operations.”

The Charity Commission has been notified, and insolvency practitioners from Lucas Ross appointed.

Advertisement

An FAQ sheet explains that cash reserves were at risk of dropping below an acceptable level and that while the trustees were committed to finding a way forward, the likelihood of fundraising success in the time available was “very low indeed”. The sheet also says that: “the absence of any reasonably foreseeable ability to increase our cash reserves means it is not viable to enter into any alternative formal rescue procedures.”

Getting On Board was formed in 2005 with a mission to change the face of trusteeship by improving representation and increasing the effectiveness of charity board. It has since provided training, guidance and resources to thousands of individuals, charities and corporate partners. It also runs the annual Festival of Trusteeship, and bookings for this year’s event are now on hold while opportunities to continue it are explored. A deadline of 25 October has been set for finding a solution and if by this date a suitable option has not been found, the Festival will be cancelled.

The charity says its free resources will remain on the site, and that it is “keen to hear from any individuals, charities and organisations that wish to pick up the baton and continue the work to make trusteeship more accessible and effective.”

It thanks the “incredible contribution of the charity’s small number of staff, its associate network and the volunteers on its board and beyond who have been able to make Getting On Board’s mission a reality”, as well as its partners, including Russell Cooke and Ecclesiastical, and all who have supported the organisation.



