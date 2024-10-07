Potential solutions to legacy sector’s recruitment & retention issues examined in new report

A clear pathway is needed that allows legacy fundraisers to become leaders, along with a better understanding across the sector of the importance of legacies, and their impact on the future sustainability of organisations.

These are two of the recommendations from a new report published today, based on research to better understand and help find potential solutions for the staff recruitment and retention crisis currently facing the UK legacy fundraising sector.

The report, Building Better Futures in Legacy Fundraising 2024 , also highlights what charities are already doing in response to the crisis, including offering more flexible working arrangements, and looking outside of the sector to fill roles.

Legacy Futures in association with Remember A Charity consulted senior legacy fundraisers on how key recruitment and retention challenges are impacting their organisations and themselves as legacy professionals, with the report containing data from 52 respondents and input from industry focus groups.

The research found that:

77% of respondents reported a shortage of quality candidates responding to job ads

Three quarters (75%) said that finding candidates with the right skill set for the role is a challenge

61% of legacy fundraising professionals are leaving their roles due to salary dissatisfaction

Over two thirds (67%) have been tempted away by a role in a different charity

More than half (53%) reported moving to another organisation because their current charity did not offer them career progression

Charities responding with more job flexibility, & hiring from outside the sector

To address the challenges, 73% of those surveyed say they have allowed for more flexibility, and 60% have hired from other areas within the organisation.

Almost half (48%) have hired from outside the charity sector, with the teaching profession being cited as one such industry organisations have turned to.

The top three most effective strategies given for overcoming the recruitment crisis were: hiring from other sectors, offering more flexible working arrangements, and working with recruitment agencies.

To address retention challenges, respondents reported that increasing flexibility (61%) and salaries (33%) were proving to be the most effective strategies.

Recommendations

The report shares strategic recommendations and practical advice, compiled by the Legacy Leaders Forum, a special interest group facilitated by Legacy Futures comprising senior legacy fundraisers from 19 UK charities including Alzheimer’s Society, Parkinson’s UK and British Red Cross.

Strategic recommendations include the need to create a clear pathway that allows legacy fundraisers to become leaders. Reminding the sector of the critical importance of legacies and their impact on the future sustainability of organisations is also highlighted.

Ashley Rowthorn, CEO of Legacy Futures, said:

“The recruitment and retention challenges facing the legacy sector, and indeed the third sector as a whole, have been at crisis point for some time now. It is our intention with this report to provide leaders of organisations with real, in-depth insight into the extent and root of these issues. Providing sector-led advice, both on a strategic and practical level, along with the data, means that charities aren’t just faced with the facts; they’re also equipped with suggestions of how to address them.”

Lucinda Frostick, Director at Remember A Charity, added:

“Legacies can be hard to predict, but history shows us charities that invest in legacies and their legacy teams are most likely to see growth in their market share. Our people; their knowledge, creativity and passion for the cause are surely our biggest assets, alongside our supporters. And as more charities move into the legacy sphere, it becomes even more important that we grow and nurture talent.”