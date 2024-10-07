NSPCC Cymru celebrates multi-year extension of partnership with Cardiff Half – & more event news

A bumper round up of fundraising events supporting charities around the UK, including a partnership between NSPCC Cymru and the Cardiff Half Marathon, and many more.

Mind announces lead charity partnership with Newport Marathon Festival

Mind and local charity Mind in Gwent have announced they will become the lead charity partner of the ABP Newport Marathon Festival. Together they have joined forces to partner with the ABP Newport Marathon Festival for the next three years.

The charity has a number of spaces available across the marathon, half and 10K races for runners who want to take part and not only fundraise for them, but also raise awareness of the work that they do. These spaces are discounted when runners pledge to raise a minimum amount. For the marathon, entry will cost £10 with runners needing to raise £500. The half will also cost £10 to enter with those taking part pledging to raise £350 and the 10K race will cost £6 for Mind runners who agree to raise £250.

RunThrough announces strategic partnership with givestar

Running events company RunThrough has announced a strategic partnership with fundraising platform givestar. The collaboration aims to help the RunThrough community raise an estimated £50 million for charitable causes over the next three years, providing participants with the help of fundraising tools to maximise their impact.

givestar’s Boost Donate (Tap to Pay) technology enables any smartphone to become a contactless donation device, increasing average donation values by 50%. The partnership marks a key moment in RunThrough’s long-term vision to expand its charitable impact. The integration of givestar’s fundraising technology with RunThrough events will give participants the opportunity to create fundraising pages quickly and easily.

Action Against Hunger’s Love Food Give Food returns

Action Against Hunger’s flagship restaurant campaign, Love Food Give Food has returned this year, inviting diners across the UK to add £1 to their bill to support the charity’s work.

Now in its 13th year, Love Food Give Food will see 122 restaurants across the UK participate, with venues in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, and Glasgow. Over the years, the campaign has raised £4.1 million to support Action Against Hunger. London highlights this year include The Pig Hotels, Fazenda, Mr Bao, The Tamil Prince, The Tamil Crown, Tomos Parry’s Brat and Mountain, as well as Angela Hartnett’s Murano and Café Murano. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here. The £1 contribution can provide a mother with a day’s worth of ready-to-use therapeutic food, a peanut-based paste that treats severe malnutrition in children under five.

Boycott your Bed to raise funds for Action for Children

Business leaders and their teams are joining a national sleepout at Paternoster Square tonight, Friday 4 October, to raise money for Action for Children. Now in its 27th year, ‘Boycott your Bed’ – formerly known as Byte Night – sees corporate teams from London and other locations across UK coming together to raise money by spending the night sleeping outside with only a sleeping mat and bag to protect them from the elements.

Corporate teams supporting this year’s event include Lenovo, Microsoft, Dell, Civica, Sky, Accenture, Harvey Nash, Salesforce, Burberry, and Triad Group Plc. Events are taking place in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Cardiff and Belfast.

Elmer art trail raises £200k for Brian House Children’s Hospice

Blackpool’s first ever major public art trail has raised £200,013 for Brian House Children’s Hospice. Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool took to the resort’s streets in spring, bringing thousands of people to see more than 70 sculptures based on David McKee’s patchwork elephant.

It was organised by Brian House, in partnership with Wild in Art and Andersen Press. After the trail, all the large sculptures were sold at auction. The Young Elmer sculptures, which were displayed in indoor locations throughout the eight-week trail, were returned to the schools and youth organisations that created them as part of the trail’s learning programme.

World Vision celebrates €90k raised at Marbella Gala

World Vision raised €90,000 at the 12th edition of its Marbella Gala at the Puente Romano Beach Resort. The gala featured entertainment from Spanish house vocalist Rebeka Brown, as well as an auction of an haute couture dress from luxury Ibiza designer brand Eric&Jack, modelled by former Miss Sweden Nicoline Artursson. World Vision UK’s Head of Philanthropy Saramine Mukute also talked about how the money raised will transform lives through World Vision’s work.

The funds raised from this year’s event will go towards a four-year Security, Protection and Economic Empowerment (Supreme) project in Uganda, now in its final year, which the event has been supporting over its entirety. So far over £1.3 million has been raised for the project.

Run 4 Wales – NSPCC children’s tea party at Llangan Primary School

NSPCC Cymru continues lead charity partnership with Cardiff Half Marathon

With the most runners ever taking part in this year’s Principality Cardiff Half Marathon for NSPCC Cymru, the charity has announced it will be extending its partnership for the next three years.

It hopes that its multi-year commitment will continue to make a real difference through its long-term engagement with participants as it continues to build foundations in the event. Since becoming lead charity partner of the event in 2018, NSPCC Cymru has raised more than £500,000 through its team of dedicated runners. To celebrate the announcement a tea party was held at Llangan Primary School in Cowbridge to highlight that all funds raised go directly to supporting children in Wales. Money raised by runners taking part in the Cardiff Half goes towards helping to fund the charity’s lifesaving helpline, Childline.

Principality Cardiff Half Marathon 2023, Image Credit Huw Fairclough | Run For Wales

Run 4 Wales announces Enthuse as official online fundraising partner

The partnership takes effect next year, with Enthuse supporting all Run 4 Wales events from 2025, including the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon – Wales’s largest mass participation and multi-charity fundraising event.

Enthuse already supports the full portfolio of London Marathon Events and Great Run events, including the TCS London Marathon, AJ Bell Great North Run, Brighton Marathon and Bath Half. The partnership means that charities and their participants can expect fundraising pages that are co-branded to their cause and Run 4 Wales events, fully integrated with event registration, and linked to the official event platform to show the collective event fundraising total.

Alabaré’s flagship BIG Sleep returns

Alabaré is hosting its flagship fundraiser, the BIG Sleep, at Margam Country Park near Port Talbot in Wales tomorrow, 5 October. The venue is known from productions like Merlin and Doctor Who.

The event is open to all individuals aged 14 and above who are in good health. Each participant is encouraged to raise at least £100 to support veterans. Funds raised will directly benefit Alabaré Homes for Veterans.

Photo: Sam Mellish

Ever After Garden returns to London in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

A remembrance garden filled with over 30,000 illuminated white roses will light up Grosvenor Square in Mayfair to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity this winter. The Ever After Garden will return on Thursday 14 November and will be open every day, 3-9pm, until Wednesday 18 December.

The garden is a space to pause and reflect over the festive period, and visitors are invited to dedicate a rose in memory of a loved one, whilst making a donation to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Over the last five years, the Ever After Garden has raised over £870,000. The garden was inspired by the late production designer Michael Howells, whose work included the film Ever After, after which the garden is named. The garden was created by Anya Hindmarch and fashion writer Camilla Morton after he died.

Isa and his mum

Framework Youth Patron organises virtual sleepout

A Virtual Sleepout in support of Framework, which works to help people who are homeless across the East Midlands, has been organised by its first ever Youth Patron. 14-year-old Isa Biçer is inviting others to join him and his friends for the virtual sleepout on Friday 11 October, the night following World Homeless Day.

His fundraising page explains that ‘the virtual sleepout aims to get everyone involved in a fun way. For one night grab your friends and family and sleep outside in your garden, you can do this under shelter or completely under the stars. The purpose is to experience what it can be like to not have your own bed and raise some money as you do it.’ Isa became the charity’s first Youth Patron this summer after getting involved in supporting Framework when he took part in the Big Sleep Out with his Scout group in 2021.