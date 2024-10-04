Consultation survey sees Charity Governance Code score 95% satisfaction rate

The results of a public consultation about updating the Charity Governance Code indicate a 95% satisfaction rate with the Code among those who use it or are familiar enough to comment.

93% of these respondents find the Charity Governance Code clear and understand what charities need to do to implement the Code, although the feedback suggests that charities find the equality, diversity and inclusion principle most challenging.

Response feedback

Many charities suggested that the language used in the Code could also be more accessible, and some respondents indicated that they would like more guidance and support for implementing the Code. A significant number of responses suggested that its status within the sector could be strengthened.

The Steering Group responsible for the Code received nearly 500 responses to its consultation, including nearly 400 that use or are familiar with the Code. Responses came from individuals representing large, medium and small charities of all types, advisors and professional services who support charities, and non-users of the Code. The responses have been analysed and have informed the priorities of ongoing work to update the Code.

No plans to charge

The Steering Group says it has no plans to charge charities for use of the Code and will continue to explore all options for its ongoing financial viability. For now, the group says its priority is to deliver an updated version of the Code.

Next step – focus groups

The next stage of the work to update the Code will be a series of focus groups. The priority themes for these have been identified through an analysis of the consultation feedback and include further tailoring the Code and its guidance for charities at different stages with governance, helping charities with its implementation, clarifying whether any additions are needed, and working to raise its profile.

Radojka Miljevic, Independent Chair of the Code Steering Group, & Partner at Campbell Tickell, said:

“It is deeply encouraging to see such high levels of engagement with our consultation and to hear that the Charity Governance Code is such a valuable resource to so many charities. We have received a huge amount of highly valuable, detailed feedback, and we are very grateful to all those who have responded. We will continue to listen to and engage with charities during the next phase of our work to update the Code.”

The Charity Governance Code is a voluntary code by the sector, for the sector, which aims to support good governance practices in charities. It is developed and maintained by a steering group made up of umbrella bodies: ACEVO, Association of Chairs, Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland, NCVO and WCVA.