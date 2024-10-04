Charity Commission campaign calls on trustees to refresh their knowledge

The Charity Commission has launched its trustee campaign for 2024, calling on trustees to refresh their knowledge of its published guidance.

The campaign features a new interactive quiz to help trustees to think about situations they might encounter, including how to respond to financial pressures caused by increased demand vs lower donations, and how to protect themselves from banking scams and fraud.

The Commission offers a series of five-minute guides to help, which trustees can watch before taking the quiz. These cover the key topics they need to know about: delivering purpose, managing conflicts of interest, reporting information, safeguarding people, making decisions and managing finances.

It is also directing trustees towards its recently updated guidance on charity governance. This has been updated to make it easier for trustees to understand their responsibilities when it comes to decision-making, holding charity meetings and managing finances.

Recent trustee research by the Commission highlights that only a quarter (26%) of trustees seek its help when unsure about something in their role, although 93% of those who have used the Commission’s guidance say they find it helpful.

The research also indicated the need for support in a range of areas, finding that trustees had the least confidence when it came to managing finances.