As Seen on Netflix pop-up to sell items from top shows in benefit of Mind

Netflix is selling items from some of its favourite shows including Heartstopper and The Crown in the pop-up shop, which is coming to London and Birmingham, in partnership with Mind.

As Seen on Netflix items on offer range from showcase wardrobe pieces, to niche background props and unique memorabilia.

They include Princess Diana’s jeans from The Crown and Joan’s cheerleader outfit from Black Mirror, hoodies from Top Boy, signed scripts, props from One Day, and the Levi’s worn by Vincent (Benedict Cumberbatch) in ERIC.

Advertisement

Fashion fans can also look out for items like a Balenciaga top from The Gentlemen, a Corteiz mask from The Kitchen, Studio Nicholson boots from Black Mirror, or Margiela jeans from Bodkin.

Sex Education’s Eric on his bike Heartstopper’s Tao and Elle

To celebrate the latest release of Heartstopper, which launched its third season on Netflix this week, the store will also have some items from the series, and a replica of Charlie’s (Joe Locke) bedroom for fans to immerse themselves.

A collection of pieces will also be available for fans to bid on via an online auction run by Mind, including:

Original Lady Whistledown Papers and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) headpiece from Shondaland’s Bridgerton

Dushane’s (Ashley Walters) denim jacket and Sully’s (Kane Robinson) Y3 Tracksuit worn in his final scene in Top Boy

Margaret Thatcher’s (Gillian Anderson) suit from The Crown

Nick’s (Kit Connor) Carhartt jacket from the snowball scene in Heartstopper

Emma Morley’s (Ambika Mod) typewriter from One Day

Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric’s (Ncuti Gatwa) bikes, and one of Jean Milburn’s (Gillian Anderson) wooden penises from Sex Education

The Rolls Royce t-shirt from Beckham signed by Victoria Beckham and a Real Madrid shirt signed by David Beckham

Versace pants signed by Robbie Williams

Original set drawings from The Witcher

A Casio watch from KAOS signed by Jeff Goldblum

Typewriter from One Day Jeff Goldblum’s watch from Kaos

In-store items will be set across a range of prices, with some items on sale for £1. The auction will run on Mind’s eBay page from 11am, 11 October to 11am, 21 October and the bidding for all items will start at £9.99. Mind will also be running a free prize draw for the chance to win one of three signed posters of Zeus from KAOS (Jeff Goldblum).

All of the proceeds will go directly to Mind to support its work.

The store, on Bethnal Green Road, opens to the public for one day on 12 October at 10am. It will then move to The Bullring in Birmingham for one day on 19 October.

Anne Mensah, VP of UK Content, Netflix said:

“As Seen on Netflix is more than just a pop-up shop; it’s a celebration of incredible fan communities. Fandom has an extraordinary ability to bring people together, creating connections and community around a passion for stories. Our fans are the heartbeat of everything we do at Netflix, which is why we’re so excited to create this opportunity for fans to own a piece of the shows and films they love, and support the important work done by Mind.”

Sarah Hughes, CEO of Mind, said:

“We know that when mental health issues are explored on-screen, they can hold real power in helping us to understand our own experiences. Right now, we know that increased mental health support has never been more important. Two million people are currently stuck on waiting lists for NHS services, and many more feel unable to reach out for the help they need for fear of discrimination, being judged, or not being taken seriously. “That’s why we are delighted to be joining forces with Netflix for this very special partnership, to make sure no mind is left behind. From exclusive props to iconic wardrobe pieces, there really is something on offer for everyone, and every item sold will help us be there for even more people who need us. This includes through our services and network of local Minds, campaigning for change and challenging stigma, to make sure everyone can access the support they need.”