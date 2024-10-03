The Guide to Major Trusts 2025-26. DSC (Directory of Social Change)

Many charities still missing out on potential Gift Aid claims, research shows

Melanie May

Melanie May | 3 October 2024 | News

Gift Aid Awareness Day

More could be done to support charities in maximising Gift Aid, with many still missing out on potential claims, according to a report by Charity Finance Group (CFG), released today on Gift Aid Awareness Day 2024.

Breaking down the barriers shares the views of 100 charity leaders on their experience of the Gift Aid scheme, and reveals that 90% of those surveyed had registered to claim Gift Aid but that 20% found claiming it difficult, or very difficult.

Every year it’s estimated that charities miss out on around £560 million in Gift Aid, and the sector is urging government to automate the Gift Aid process through The Future of Gift Aid project. This is a cross-sector project, led by CTG (Charity Tax Group), that advocates a move towards an automated Gift Aid system, which it’s estimated would help to unlock more than £500mn of Gift Aid for UK charities each year.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations, by Alan Clayton. Buy now.

More key findings:

The report makes several recommendations:

1. The Future of Gift Aid: CFG is reiterating the charity sector’s ‘ask’ for the government to progress The Future of Gift Aid project.

2. Simplified registration process: streamline and improve the Gift Aid registration and claims process which many charities can find fiddly and time-consuming.

3. Boost the Gift Aid Small Donations Scheme (GASDS): raise the limit of the GASDS amount from £30 to encourage take-up and raise more funds.

4. Enhanced awareness campaigns: launch targeted campaigns to educate both donors and charities about Gift Aid and GASDS.

5. Increased support and training: provide more comprehensive training and support resources to help charities maximise Gift Aid.

6. Technological solutions: continue to explore the digitisation and automation of Gift Aid processes.

Dionne Sturdy-Clow, Gift Aid Project Officer at CFG, commented:

“For UK charities small and large, every pound really does count. Maximising income is even more vital in 2024, with the cost of living crisis continuing to impact charities. Many are seeing their income reduce but demand on their services increase.”

 

“By ticking the box and applying Gift Aid to donations, donors are making a tangible difference to the lives of countless people. And it doesn’t cost them a penny extra – it’s money from the government!

 

“CFG’s Gift Aid Awareness Day campaign is one among several that aims to help close the Gift Aid gap. We know that raising awareness is a year-round endeavour.

 

“We look forward to continuing our work with our partners and members to ensure charities can maximise Gift Aid and increase their impact for the people and communities they work with.”

Related posts

UK Fundraising
22 July 2015

Charity shop staff training boosts Gift Aid income
UK Fundraising
20 April 2017

Changes to GASDS and tax rules take effect this month
UK Fundraising
25 June 2020

Charities call on Government to temporarily increase Gift Aid
14 July 2023

Gift Aid income rose to £1.6bn in last tax year

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon