£35mn available in Ofgem Energy Redress Scheme’s largest funding round to date

The Ofgem Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme (Energy Redress Scheme) has reopened for applications, with its largest funding round since the scheme was established.

£35 million is available as grants to charities and community energy groups across England, Scotland and Wales that focus on supporting those most in need in their communities with managing energy use and bills. The Scheme will also consider organisations that work on the development of innovative products and services related to domestic energy use and projects focused on reducing carbon emissions.

Since 2018, the Energy Redress Scheme has funded more than 583 projects across England, Scotland and Wales with £119 million funded.

Graham Ayling, Senior Project Manager at Energy Saving Trust, said:

“As we approach winter, we hope this latest round of funding will help organisations to support people in their communities who are most at risk from cold homes and high energy bills. This funding will also aid projects that are developing approaches to help the UK transition to net zero, in a way that ensures the transition is accessible to all. We’ve seen the positive impact this funding can have and invite voluntary sector organisations to apply.”

Fiona Parker, Deputy Legal Director at Ofgem, said:

“When supplier standards aren’t up to scratch, we take action to prevent repeats and protect consumers. Since 2020, we’ve recovered more than £400million through our robust compliance and enforcement work. Those funds go towards helping charities and community groups support vulnerable people with their energy bills and backing the development of innovative products and services fast tracking our journey to net zero. “This latest round of funding is another opportunity to get millions of pounds to the communities that need it the most.”

The deadline for applications is 5pm on 22 October, through the Energy Redress website. Organisations that aren’t yet registered with the scheme must do so 10 working days before the fund they’re applying to closes to allow time for eligibility checks.