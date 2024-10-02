3 kids characters supporting good causes

Celebrities aren’t the only big names supporting charities – Mr. Men Little Miss, Peppa Pig, and the Care Bears are also lending a hand.

Peppa Pig joins Pudsey for this year’s BBC Children in Need

Hasbro, Inc’s Peppa Pig has partnered with Pudsey for this year’s BBC Children in Need campaign to help raise funds. Nurseries and pre-schools across the UK are invited to join Pudsey and Peppa in hosting their own fundraising parties in support of BBC Children in Need, with free Pudsey and Peppa resources available, including activity packs, party decorations, a specially curated Peppa Pig playlist and chances to win prizes.

Continuing the partnership, this September, two exclusive Peppa Pig clothing items will be available in ASDA stores and online, with proceeds directly supporting BBC Children in Need. These items will be featured alongside BBC Children in Need merchandise, offering shoppers a chance to contribute to the cause while celebrating their favourite characters. ASDA has been a partner of BBC Children in Need since 2000, raising over £34 million to support the charity’s work.

Big news! We're partnering with @MrMenOfficial and excited to introduce 'Mr and Little Miss Invisible'.



Mr. Men Little Miss develop new characters with Crisis

Crisis is kicking off a three-year collaboration with Mr. Men Little Miss, and introducing new characters ‘Mr. and Little Miss Invisible’.



The new characters, which have been developed together with people with lived experience of homelessness, will be launched as part of a limited-edition range of t-shirts at UNIQLO and available from 10 October at their Westfield White City store. Home-inspired keyhole designs featuring favourite Mr. Men Little Miss characters, by artist Rory McQueen, will also be available through UNIQLO’s in-store embroidery service – with £3 from every sale going to Crisis. Additional products featuring the exclusive designs will be available to buy from 10 October at from Crisis and on the Mr. Men site.

Care Bears event supports Young Lives vs Cancer

To celebrate the Care Bears international giveback holiday Share Your Care Day on 9 September, fans were invited to meet Cheer Bear at the HMV store on Oxford Street, London, and donate to Young Lives vs Cancer.

Fans could have their photo taken and get their hands on a range of pin badges and keyrings featuring favourite Care Bears characters for a suggested donation of £1 (badges) and £2.50 (keyrings) each to Young Lives vs Cancer. The Care Bears and Young Lives vs Cancer’s partnership was launched in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Care Bears in 2022. Brokered by UK licensing agent Bulldog Licensing and Louis Kennedy, it has raised over £250k so far through the sale of exclusive pin badges and key rings in One Stop and JD Wetherspoon in the UK.