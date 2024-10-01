12 charity shops crowned area winners in The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards

Almost 13,000 people cast their vote in the area finals of newly created UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards, with 12 charity shops taking the title of area winner.

The shops, based in each of the nine English regions, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, have been chosen by the public after being shortlisted from more than 6,500 public nominations.

The winning shops are St Helena Books, Brew and Boutique in Colchester (East of England), The Air Ambulance Service in Melton Mowbray (East Midlands), Royal Trinity Hospice in Fulham (London), Tynedale Hospice At Home in Hexham (North East), British Red Cross in Derry (Northern Ireland), Bolton Hospice in Bolton (North West), Highland Hospice in Thurso (Scotland), Shooting Star Children’s Hospices in Godalming (South East), St Peter’s Hospice in Bristol (South West), Wales Air Ambulance in Swansea (Wales), Acorns Children’s Hospice in Mere Green Sutton Coldfield (West Midlands) and The Children’s Air Ambulance Service in Doncaster (Yorkshire).

The St Peter’s Hospice shop in Westbury Park, Bristol stocks men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, books, homeware, toys and more. Robin Osterley, Chief Executive of the Charity Retail Association, will be visiting the Westbury Park shop on 24 October to present the award.

John Broomhead, St Peter’s Hospice Retail Director, said:

“This is fantastic news for our Westbury Park shop and for the Hospice. Our charity retail offering really is second to none and to be recognised by a body like the Charity Retail Association is a testament to that. “Shoppers are becoming both increasingly cost-conscious and sustainability-conscious so our shops, providing high quality pre-loved items at affordable prices, tick those boxes while also raising money for Hospice care. “We’re incredibly proud of our shops across Bristol and we couldn’t do it without the generosity of those who donate and those who shop, so thank you.”

The awards were launched in June to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Charity Retail Association. The overall winning shop will be presented with The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Award at a special event in November.

Osterley commented:

“We have been overwhelmed by the response to our search for the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop. The volume of support for the awards has been beyond anything we could have hoped for and not only demonstrates the public’s passion for their favourite stores but really highlights what these wonderful organisations mean to the local community. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to vote and huge congratulations to all of the winners.”