Insights on giving to this year’s London Marathon revealed by new service

This year’s TCS London Marathon saw approximately 1.6 million donations made across 15 fundraising platforms, according to data from a new charity insight and benchmarking service.

collaborate+ has been created to provide charities with giving data across multiple giving platforms along with benchmarking, giving trends and actionable insights, provided in partnership with The Information Lab. It aims to help charity leaders assess fundraising performance across individual giving, to save them time and money and help them diversify fundraising with reduced risk.

collaborate+ will be aggregating data from multiple online giving providers across various giving methods, such as peer to peer, micro donation, campaigns and face to face, on one platform.

Its first project was working with London Marathon Events to gather data on fundraising from the 2024 TCS London Marathon. Nick Rusling, CEO of collaborate+, had previously worked with London Marathon Events during COVID-19 as Co-Chair of the 2.6 Challenge, which raised more than £12 million for 4,000 charities.

Across the 15 platforms, participants in the TCS London Marathon raised a total of £73.5 million. This is a new world record for an annual one-day fundraising event, and beats London’s previous world record set in 2019.

Nick Rusling commented:

“In the UK, we have so many organisations offering fundraising solutions for the public and this work has helped bring them together, emphasising the importance of collaboration.”

The online giving platforms used by participants to fundraise at the TCS London Marathon were: Enthuse (official online fundraising partner for London Marathon Events); Cancer Research UK; Crowdfunder; Facebook; GoFundMe; givestar; Give Wheel; GivenGain; Give as you Live; Givey; Funraisin; Instagram; JustGiving; Social Sync; and Wonderful.

Tom Brown, CEO of The Information Lab commented:

“The Information Lab is all about enabling all organisations to make sense of data and we’ve been delighted to partner with collaborate+ from the outset to democratise data for all charities. Crucially our role is to bring this data to life so they can take positive actions to raise more money.”