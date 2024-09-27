Ceri Edwards becomes European Fundraising Association President – & other movers

Recent mover announcements – and some statistics on recruitment, retention and wellbeing from TPP’s annual survey.

CIOF’s Ceri Edwards becomes European Fundraising Association President as first Executive Director also appointed

Executive Director of Change at the UK’s Chartered Institute of Fundraising Ceri Edwards has been voted in as the European Fundraising Association’s (EFA) President, with Charlotte Rydh stepping down at the end of her term. EFA has also appointed Eva M Torsson as its first Executive Director in addition to its voluntary board.

The creation of the Executive Director role marks an expansion of capacity that will support EFA in growing its work to strengthen and develop fundraising across Europe both through its services, and its support and advocacy for members and the wider sector. Edwards has been a member of the leadership team since 2012, and was previously Vice President of EFA from 2020-2022, and a member of the board for 6 years. Over the last year, he has also worked with the EFA board on the scoping and recruitment of the Executive Director role.

Joelle Warren MBE joins NCT as Chair

Joelle Warren has recently stepped down from her role as Executive Chair of Warren Partners, the executive search firm she founded over 25 years ago, and already holds a number of public roles, including Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Cheshire and Lay Canon of Chester Cathedral. She joins NCT following the news that Stephanie Maurel will be standing down as Chair at the end of the charity’s October AGM.

Warren also established Cheshire’s first Community Foundation where she was Founding Chair and is a non-executive director on a hospitality group of companies, alongside being a trustee for a local youth charity. In addition, she holds roles on the CBI’s SME Council and is Deputy Chair of the North West Business Leadership Team. She was awarded an MBE in 2016 for services to business. She has previously held roles as Deputy Chair of Manchester Metropolitan University and was appointed by the Prime Minister to chair the Crown Nominations Commission for the appointment of the Archbishop of York.

NPC announces Jonathan Simmons as next CEO

Jonathan Simmons will be joining NPC as Chief Executive in November, replacing Dan Corry who announced his decision to step down back in May, after 13 years.

Simmons has a background of innovation, social impact, and entrepreneurship, and 25 years of experience working at the intersection of business and social impact organisations. He co-founded experiences company Yuup and is a trustee of JW3 and Prism the Gift. He has also founded and led a number of businesses, including digital agency Zone and was previously a trustee at Shelter UK.

UNICEF UK appoints new Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Strategic Development Officer

UNICEF UK has appointed Louise Lane as Chief Marketing Officer and Ben Ramalingam as Chief Strategic Development Officer, as Dr Philip Goodwin begins as Chief Executive. In her role as Chief Marketing Officer, Lane is responsible for driving UNICEF UK’s Public Engagement function, leading on communications, marketing and Soccer Aid, as well as being the organisation’s Emergencies Response Lead. As Chief Strategic Development Officer, Ramalingam brings together strategic oversight and accountability for strategy, innovation, people, and co-leads the charity’s EDI work.

Lane has been at the forefront of UNICEF UK’s mission for almost two decades and was previously Director of Strategy. She spearheaded the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 and 2024 campaigns and was a senior producer for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony event in 2014. Ramalingam previously served as Director of Strategy & Innovation at British Red Cross and Executive Director of the UK Humanitarian Innovation Hub. He has over 20 years in the development and humanitarian sector. His work with UNICEF spans this period and includes being a lead author of the 2015 UNICEF State of the World’s Children on Innovation for Every Child.

Canterbury Cathedral appoints first Director of Fundraising

Canterbury Cathedral has announced the appointment of Sarah Harmer as its first Director of Fundraising. Harmer brings twenty years of senior-level experience to the role. She is currently Director of Development and Audiences at the Wallace Collection in London. Prior to that, she worked at the University of Cambridge where she was Development Director and Fellow at Selwyn College.

Her appointment comes at a significant time for Canterbury Cathedral. It is soon to launch a ten-year strategy under the leadership of Dean David Monteith. Harmer will be part of the senior team that leads on this strategy as well as developing more fundraising programmes and nurturing a new and talented fundraising team. She will start work at the Cathedral in December 2024.

Sector’s recruitment and wellbeing challenges continue, survey shows

TPP’s latest 2024 Salary, Rewards & Retention Survey, released earlier this month, shows nonprofits are still reporting frequent challenges with hiring and retaining talent although more job seekers are applying for roles. The findings also suggest ongoing job satisfaction and wellbeing issues.

Key findings:

Despite the majority of respondents obtaining pay rises in the last 12 months, economic factors have resulted in little to no real-term income growth for individuals.

Despite a 28% increase in job ad responses, nearly 40% of managers still face recruitment difficulties, with HR and finance roles being particularly challenging.

On average, 10% of vacancies advertised in the sector are entry-level roles, with 54% of respondents stating recruiting entry level talent is not a priority.

26% of respondents are working non-flexibly with set contracted hours, with those in support roles, HR and fundraising more likely to work this way.

45% of senior managers/ leaders do not feel supported by the Board, up by 4% in the last year.

‘Head of’ respondents reported the highest negative impact that their job was having on their mental health and wellbeing at 40%, compared to 25% of CEOs.

41% of Officer/Mid-level Executives feel less valued in their roles this year, compared to only 20% of Directors.

Despite 79% of respondents reporting that workforce planning is important, 42% said their organisation’s current workforce planning was not effective in addressing skill gaps and meeting future needs and 48% do not have a workforce planning strategy at all.