New mentoring scheme announced at Scottish Fundraising Conference

A mentoring scheme is to launch in Scotland, which will match mentors and mentees to share trust fundraising learning.

The pilot programme was announced at the Scottish Fundraising Conference, which took place this week. It will be headed up by Flutura Shala, Head of Funding Development at the Scottish Refugee Council, with a long-term aim to roll it out to a wider mentoring scheme covering more areas of the sector in Scotland.

The pilot is focusing on trust fundraisers specifically because the Chartered Institute of Fundraising Scotland recognises that there is a shortage of these in Scotland. 10 mentees will each be matched with their own mentor.

The pilot is free to CIOF individual members and will start as soon as there are sufficient numbers for it to do so.

Anyone interested in registering for the scheme – as either a mentor or mentee – should contact Flutura Shala: CI*******************@gm***.com

The Conference also included plenary speeches from Fiona McIntyre, Managing Director of the Scottish Women’s Premier League and Anna Fowlie, Chief Executive of SCVO as well as other sector experts sharing insights into areas including legacies, individual giving, small charities and personal development among others.

Commenting on the event, Jamie McIntosh, Chair of Chartered Institute in Scotland, said:

“These past two days have been extremely inspiring and motivating – I want to thank our speakers for delivering such thought-provoking sessions and for taking the time to share their knowledge and insight with everyone. “The Scottish Fundraising Conference is the biggest event of its kind for fundraisers in Scotland – it wouldn’t be possible without our incredibly hard-working conference committee, led by Isla Campbell Lupton. Everyone who delivers this conference does so on a volunteer basis, alongside their very busy days jobs and I cannot thank them enough for their dedication and commitment to putting together such a fantastic event for fundraisers across Scotland. “The importance of fundraising – especially at this time – is undeniable. The work that fundraisers do can change lives, and in some cases, save them. I am so proud to work in the fundraising sector and it was wonderful to see so many of my peers come together and share their stories of best practice and learning. “I hope all our attendees left the conference feeling as inspired as I did – and perhaps some have even come away feeling encouraged to join our committee in the future. I am already looking forward to what next year will bring.”

The Scottish Fundraising Awards 2024 also took place during the Conference, with winners recognised across eight categories including Fundraiser of the Year and Fundraising Team of the Year.